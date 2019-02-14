Four of the best family-friendly events in Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do over the next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Pancake race returns to Horsham town centre

The Horsham pancake race is back in the town centre on Thursday, February 21 – the same date as market day.

Nearly 30 teams have entered already including teams from Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, Harris Lord Recruitment, First Recruitment, Next Phase Recruitment and Horsham Mortgage Centre.

There will also be charity teams from Olive Tree Cancer Unit, St Catherine’s Hospice, Samaritans, Horsham Rotary and Alzheimers.

The County Times team is ready to race as well and there will be a variety of mascots competing in the giant egg and spoon race too.

The event is sponsored by Mansell McTaggart and Sainsbury’s will provide the pancakes, sugar and lemon juice.

Horsham’s Strawford Centre will be holding a special internal team challenge after the main races.

The event takes place between 12pm and 2pm.

Join Dorothy and her pals for a magical adventure

Act Too Arts Academy presents The Wizard of Oz

at The Capitol, Horsham, from Thursday to Saturday, March 7-9.

Tickets cost £15 and the show times are 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and 11am and 4pm on Saturday.

Call 01403 750220.

A spokesperson said: “Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

“Join her and the talented cast of Act Too Arts Academy as they present this timeless wonder featuring all the hits including ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.

A thrilling extravaganza of music and dance

Brendan Cole brings Show Man to The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, on Friday, March 8 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £39 on 01293 553636.

A spokesperson said: “This brand new production promises unparalleled entertainment as Brendan Cole leads his stunning cast in a thrilling extravaganza of music and dance. The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by an amazing team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.”

Wildlife fun for families at Notcutts this half-term

Notcutts Garden Pride Garden Centre in Ditchling is hosting fun activities to get families closer to nature this half-term.

From February 16-24 there will be a free wildlife trail around the garden centre where children can join the hunt for woodland characters like Harold the Hedgehog and Ruby the Robin.

There’s a sweet treat for every wildlife watcher who can find all the creatures and unscramble the hidden word at the end of the trail.

In the restaurant, kids can also enjoy a free hot meal available with any adult main meal from 12pm.

Harry Potter actor brings successful comedy show to Sussex. Click here to read more.