Get involved with Shakespeare’s epic Romeo And Juliet in the great outdoors this summer in Eastbourne

New director, new set, new costumes – preparations are already underway for Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society’s (EODS) open air production of Romeo and Juliet this summer.

The story of the ill-fated lovers written in 1594 was one of Shakespeare’s earlier plays; it was one of the most popular during his lifetime and has remained so ever since.

David Foster, making his directorial debut for EODS, has many years’ experience directing and performing in operas, plays and musicals, and EODS is delighted he has agreed to join the production this year.

David is seeking a talented enthusiastic cast and crew for this popular summer spectacular, which will take place in setting of the Italian Gardens, Holywell, from July 25 to August 3.

If you are 16 years or over, and want to perform, assist backstage or help out front-of-house in the renowned refreshment tent, EODS would love you to join their friendly team.

A familiarisation meeting is being held at the EODS Centre, 96 Seaside, on Thursday March 7 at 7pm when you can hear more about this exciting new production.

Auditions will follow on March 17 from 2.30pm, also at the EODS Centre. For more information or to request an audition pack, please email mail@eastburneshows.co.uk

This promises to be a bumper year for theatregoers with EODS laying on a string of electrifying productions. Alongside the Shakespeare, the Society will also be presenting the iconic West Side Story, inspired by the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet to the Devonshire Park Theatre in November.

Directed and choreographed by Sarah Dormady, the power behind EODS critically acclaimed My Fair Lady in 2017, this promises to be another cracker for the cast and crew of EODS.

Not wanting to rest on their laurels, the group will also be staging a concert at the Eastbourne College Theatre, packed with a string of magical musical numbers directed and choreographed by talented husband and wife team Keith and Theresa Smith, not to mention a series of one act plays at their Centre in Seaside.

Please visit www.eastbourneshows.co.uk for more details.

read more: Glenn Tilbrook Hailsham gig in support of foodbank charity