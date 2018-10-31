Halloween - Rita Ora and Rye’s School Of Witches And Wizards

Rye-based School Of Wizards And Witches went stellar this Halloween and hung out with the stars.

After a successful Oxford and Rye half-term run of 19 shows, the ghoulish gang went to London to take part in UNICEF’s fundraising Halloween Ball at the Banqueting House in Whitehall, to meet guests as well as introduce musical acts such as Rita Ora and Neneh Cherry.

The Raven King and Queen were Greg Draven and Rachel McNeil, and The School of Wizards and Witches also built a Dragon Witch den for Hastings actor Emily Carding as well as having the magical combination of the Wizard Quazimore and his talking rat Sebastian Alexander Hunt. Looking after them was Gringuard the Goblin (Olly McNeil).

The School Of Wizards And Witches has shows coming up in November and December - for details visit www.theworldoflegend.com.

