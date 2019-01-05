Harry Redknapp fresh from jungle and out on tour

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here winner and famous football manager Harry Redknapp is coming to Hastings.

He will be telling stories from his football days and recent time in the jungle during what is expected to be a hilarious evening at the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday June 12 2019. There will also be a chance for questions from the audience.

Harry has managed AFC Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

The 71 year old won over legions of new fans to become the most popular winner ever of I’m A Celebrity as he beat Emily Atack and John Barrowman to the top spot. He made TV viewers fall in love as he told stories of wife Sandra, and said being married to her was like winning the lottery. Another highlight was his belting performance of Frank Sinatra’s My Way. Tickets £34 with a VIP meet-and-greet opportunity £84.

