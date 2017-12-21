Hove pantomime aims to win over three generations

After success with last year’s Aladdin, Music Theatre 2000 is once again promising a traditional, magical, musical pantomime for all the family to enjoy.

They are staging Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Windmill Theatre, Hove,

Snow White is co-directed by Simon Gray, who also musically directs, and Nathan Potter who is also choreographer, as well as playing the role of Danny Dumpling.

“Christmas pantomimes must win over three generations in one audience,” says Simon.

“Pantomime is all for the audience – it’s not there to show how clever the writing is or how clever the concept is”.

Nathan agrees: “The joy of panto is so infectious, so there’s no point fighting the form. Embrace the form and try to do clever things within it. It’s got to be played for real. We have a responsibility to the audience, particularly those coming to the theatre for the first time.”

MT2000 and Showtime Productions are once again supporting the children’s charity Chestnut Tree, the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire. It cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.

Cast members include Sarah-Leanne Humphreys in the title role with Tony Bright as Dame Dolly Dumpling and Grace Riach as Prince Frederic, and Conor Baum as the Wicked Queen Caligula. Louis Craig is the Queen’s assistant Black Wing. Nathan Charman and Ainsley Mitchell play the incompetent woodsmen, and Gareth Ashley is the voice of Speak True the magic mirror.

Simon added: “Sprinkling some magic on the whole situation is the magical Fairy Wonderwings played by Sophie Collins. The cast is complemented by a chorus of experienced singing dancers, along with children from the Drama Queens School of musical theatre. With a live band, stunning costumes and scenery, make this production a must-see part of your Christmas celebrations.”

Performances are from December 20-27. Tickets on 01273 565130.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.