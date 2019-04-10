Pantomime will keep you entertained this weekend

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs runs at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre until Saturday April 13 - for times and tickets, costing from £13.50 for children and £15.50 for adults, call on 01323 802020 or go to royalhippodrome.com.

The cast includes Carli Norris, best known to TV audiences as Belinda Slater in EastEnders and Fran Reynolds in Holby City. As well as extensive theatre, Norris’ other screen performances include Martha Kane in Hollyoaks, and Anoushka Flynn in Doctors. Joining her will be Rachel Cantril, Madelaine Jennings, magician Nicky Trix, Jack Everson, Jordan Langford, and Antony Stuart-Hicks.

read more: 10 things to do this week in Eastbourne - from Friday April 12