Pay tribute to heroes with iconic musical Oh What A Lovely War! in Hailsham

The iconic musical Oh What A Lovely War! is being presented by Hailsham Theatre this week to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of WW1 for the Hailsham Arts Festival.

There are performances at Summerheath Hall in Hailsham from September 20-22.

This revival of Joan Littlewood’s critically acclaimed musical directed by Sam Elsby is a riot of music and colour but also deeply moving and features some of the greatest songs from the era including It’s A Long Way to Tipperary, Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit-Bag, Goodbye…ee, And When They Ask Us, Keep The Home Fires Burning and more.

With a cast of 18 and live music this is a chance to pay tribute to the men and women who saved our nation over 100 years ago.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at Hailsham Pavilion box office or on the door. Licenced bar, interval refreshments and homemade cake available. Find out more at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk

To book call 01323 841414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

