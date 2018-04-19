Quirky artists present unique pieces at Brighton Fringe

What do a farmer, a former Dorothy Stringer student and a drag clown all have in common?

They all come together in The Spark Factory, an eclectic collection of performers appearing at this year’s Brighton Fringe Festival as a theatre cooperative.

Spokeswoman Rachael Dines explains: “Formed by Jessica Cheetham’s Spun Glass Theatre, The Spark Factory came to life at last year’s Brighton Fringe Festival and was hugely successful as it gave seven performers an affordable opportunity to get in front of a Fringe audience.

“The seven performers each made a monetary contribution that secured a registration, venue slot and marketing/PR support. The total ticket sales were shared seven ways with each artist making a 15 per cent profit. The financial model has gone on to attract attention elsewhere.

“The farmer is Rosa Farber who will be delivering her spoken-prose piece ‘And It’s All Happening at the Same Time’. Her works have been influenced by her part-time agricultural practices that have led to musings about life, death, defecating, getting it on with someone and everything inbetween.

“The former-Brightonian is Eleanor Dillon Reams who brings her debut play HoneyBee to the stage.

“The drag clown is award-winning physical performer and cabaret artist Alexander Luttley alongside Maxim Melton with their piece Queerstory.

“The idea for Queerstory came about after they met a group of students at a Pride Event. During that conversation and the rest of that day, it became apparent that a lot of the gay community had no idea that the rights-changing Stonewall riots ever happened and so Luttley and Melton created a show to inform people.”

The Spark Factory is at the Brighton Fringe from Friday to Thursday, May 4-10 (9pm), at Werks 1, Sweet Venues.

For the full programme and booking links go to www.sparkfactory.co.uk.

