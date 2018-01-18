Run away with The Secret Circus at the Hotel Pelirocco, Brighton

The Secret Circus is set to make its Brighton debut this month at the Hotel Pelirocco.

Showcasing some of the finest talent from across the UK, and providing a supportive platform for budding new artists, this extravaganza takes place on Friday, February 9 (8pm).

The circus team liken their show to hitting a piñata: “You never know what’s going to come out of it”.

Audiences can expect anything and everything from live music to magic tricks, sideshows, burlesque performers, poetry, dance routines, Rocky Horror karaoke and drag acts.

Globally renowned past performers include burlesque acts Diva Hollywood and Velma Von Bon Bon. Many of the artists, including Alastair Clark, Liam Hale, Cabaret From the Shadows and Jollyboat, have appeared at the Brighton Fringe too.

Guests on February 9 can expect burlesque by the likes of Little Peaches, Naomi Wood and Miss Rainbow Rox, contortion by Twisted Nymph, fire by Steamship, and many other diverse performers.

All proceeds from the night will go to LGBTQ mental health charity Mind Out. The Pelirocco is planning to concoct a special ‘circus cocktail’ as well, with 50 percent of the profits from this going to Mind Out.

The Secret Circus was founded in Liverpool by Chanel Samson and Eve Howlett in 2014. Since then, they have had no less than 25 sell-out shows, and run their stages at Liverpool’s Threshold Festival, Trafalgar Square and even Los Angeles. They’ve also toured the Edinburgh Fringe, sharing a stage with PBH himself, Peter Buckley Hill, the creator of the Free Fringe.

Eve Howlett says: “The Secret Circus was created to showcase unbelievable talent. From newbies to full-time performers, our acts have one thing in common: the passion to entertain. In just a few years we have been shocked by how much it has exceeded our expectations.

“We welcome everyone to join us and run away with the circus!”

Tickets available from Eventbrite.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.