Strictly Come Dancing UK tour stops off in Sussex

With Strictly Come Dancing back for a 16th series, fans have the chance to snap up tickets for the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals UK Tour.

Starring ten of the hugely popular and much-loved professional dancers from the Strictly Come Dancing television series, the 35 date tour arrives at the Brighton Centre on May 24.

The line-up of dancers and Strictly TV favourites performing on the tour are:

- reigning Strictly champion Katya Jones;

- 2017 semi-finalist AJ Pritchard;

- two-time Strictly finalist Giovanni Pernice;

- 2016 Strictly finalist Oti Mabuse;

- Australian Open Champion Dianne Buswell;

- Professional World Mambo Champion;

- former Strictly finalist Karen Clifton;

- two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova;

- undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones;

- three time Strictly semi-finalist Pasha Kovalev;

- 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez.

Audiences nationwide will enjoy the incredible talent of these multi award-winning world-class dancers as they perform stunningly choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines in exquisite costumes, with all the glitz, glamour, sequins and sparkle of the TV show - live on stage.