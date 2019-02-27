Tap dancers will love this masterclass in Heathfield with stage and screen star Adam Garcia

Amazing dancer Adam Garcia is holding a tap masterclass at Heathfield Leisure Centre on Saturday March 2.

Adam is a star of stage and screen as well as former judge on Got To Dance, so this is a chance to learn with the very best.

No Caption ABCDE ENGSUS00320121106075536

He is teaching improvers and immediate from 12-1.45pm, and advanced from 2-3.45pm. This consists of a warm up, technique and routines. Afterwards is a ‘jam’ session, a Q & A with pictures and signing. Not suitable for beginners; tap shoes are necessary.

Classes will be run on ability not age, so any age is welcome. To book email chloelefay@hotmail.com or call 07766736421.

read more: Courtroom battle for free speech in Trial By Laughter at Devonshire Park Theatre