Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday, March 29, to Thursday, April 4

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Russell Kane.

The Fast and The Curious. March 30, £21, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. A spokesperson said: “Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life – once again proving that the fast and the curious among us, see more stuff, and get more done. Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell is best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and as the host of BBC Three‘s Live At The Electric.”

2. Feast of Fiddles.

March 30, 7.30pm, £26.50, St Mary In The Castle, Hastings, hailshampavilion.co.uk. A spokesperson said: “There is a front line of a minimum of six fiddles that always includes Peter Knight (ex-Steeleye Span), Chris Leslie (Fairport Convention), Brian McNeill, Ian Cutler, Tom Leary (Lindisfarne) and Garry Blakeley. Then there are five or six in a back-line of rock guitars, keyboards, saxophone and accordion, all held together by Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks.”

3. Foil, Arms and Hog – Craicling.

March 31, £21, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With more than 100 million hits on YouTube FA&H are best known for their online videos, but their live show is what they are most proud of. Craicling is a fast-paced sketch show featuring a tutorial in how to hold a baby, a Gregorian chant about drunken monks and a step-by-step guide in how to kill an actor. To find out more about the comedy troupe visit www.youtube.com/user/foilarmsandhog.

4. Tom Russell.

Tuesday, April 2, £22, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Songwriter, painter and essayist Tom Russell has recorded 35 highly acclaimed records and published five books – including a book on his art and a book of his songs. Tom Russell’s songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Ian Tyson, Iris Dement, Joe Ely, and many others. Visit www.tomrussell.com.

5. Gabrielle.

Wednesday, April 3, £27.50-£37.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus support from Jahméne and Amir. A spokesperson said: “Two time BRIT Award winner Gabrielle is embarking on a UK tour in support of her first studio album in 11 years, Under My Skin. Gabrielle will be performing both songs from her new album and showcasing her signature hits such as ‘Dreams’ and ‘Out of Reach’.” To find out more about Gabrielle’s music and the Under My Skin Tour visit www.gabrielle.co.uk.

6. AniMalcolm.

April 4-5, 2pm, 6pm, £14.15-£18.15, Theatre Royal Brighton. Based on the book by David Baddiel. A spokesperson said: “Malcolm doesn’t like animals, which is a problem because his family are wild about them. In fact their house is full of pets of all shapes and sizes. The only bright spot on the horizon is the Year Six school trip, until there he is on the bus, heading to… a farm. But on a school trip like no other, Malcolm begins to understand animals more deeply than anyone.”

7. Caroline’s Kitchen.

April 3-6. From £24.50, 7.30pm (Thurs/Sat 2.30pm), Connaught, Worthing 01903 206206. Starring Caroline Langrishe, Aden Gillett,James Sutton. A spokesperson said: “Caroline Mortimer is the nation’s favourite TV cook. She has it all – a sparkling career, a big house, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But when the camera turns off the truth comes out and when a guest disrupts a night of celebration there is more to spill than the wine…”

8. This One’s For You.

Presented by Hailsham Community College Sixth Form. April 4, 7pm, £6 adults, £4 children, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. This event is part of the students’ music BTEC and the young performers are raising money for The Motor Neurone Disease Association and CICRA. MNDA is the only national charity in England, Wales and Northern Ireland focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those with MND. CICRA support children with Chron’s and Colitis.

9. Comedy Night.

April 4. Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Mike Gunn, John Fothergill, Fiona Ridgewell, Michael Eldridge and MC Neil Masters.Mike Gunn started out supporting the likes of Jo Brand and Alan Davies. He has now reached cult status on the circuit and tours all the top comedy venues. John Fothergill has a unique style that combines embarrassing sexual revelations with rural innocence. Fiona Ridegwell has a skewed view of life thanks to watching too many Disney films.

10. Richard Durrant.

Thursday, April 4, 7.30pm, £16, £14 concessions, £5 for under 18s, Ropetackle Arts Centre, High Street, Shoreham-by-Sea, www.rope

tacklecentre.co.uk, 01273 464440. Richard Durrant returns to the Ropetackle Arts Centre with an unplugged and unamplified recital that’s performed in the round at his favourite arts venue. The concert features a selection of some of the world’s most famous guitar solos. Find out more about Richard’s music at www.richarddurrant.com.

Ten things to see in West Sussex. Click here to read more.