Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, April 5-11

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Dads Army Radio Show.

Friday, April 5, 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, chequermead.org.uk. Celebrating 50 years of Perry and Croft’s beloved BBC sitcom, Dad’s Army Radio Show stars David Benson (Think No Evil Of Us, My Life With Kenneth Williams) and Jack Lane (Wisdom Of A Fool). The duo present their hilarious stage version of a selection some classic radio episodes, complete with brilliant jokes, great characters and impressive feats of vocal impersonation.

2. Steve Ignorant’s Slice Of Life.

Plus Zounds. Saturday, April 6, 7.30pm, £15.40, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A spokesperson said: “Steve Ignorant is a singer-songwriter and artist who co-founded the anarcho-punk band Crass with Penny Rimbaud in 1977. After Crass stopped performing in 1984, Steve worked with other groups including Conflict, Schwartzeneggar, Stratford Mercenaries, Current 93, and US punk band Thought Crime, as well as occasional solo performances.”

3. Melvyn Tan at Charleston. April 6, 7pm, £35 (Friends £30), Hay Barn, Charleston, 01323 815150. This spring sees the launch of a new music programme at Charleston with acclaimed pianist Melvyn Tan. To mark the launch, Melvyn will perform an evening of evocative works for piano, ranging from modernist France to the classics. The music will be linked with verse and prose presented by Eve Best, the award-winning actress and star of the London and New York stage.

4. The Undercover Hippy.

Sunday, April 7, £12, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. A spokesperson said: “Drum and Bass MC turned singer-songwriter Billy Rowan, aka The Undercover Hippy, is definitely not your average singer songwriter. Described by Tom Robinson (BBC6Music) as being ‘like the love-child of Steel Pulse, Kate Tempest and The Sleaford Mods’, his music brings together powerful messages, infectious reggae rhythms, and the lyrical delivery of a skilled MC.”

5. Paul Merton’s Impro Chums.

Saturday, April 6, £23, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111, www.dlwp.com. Paul Merton, Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster and Mike McShane. A spokesperson said: “The collective improvisational experience embodied in the Chums is enough to stun an elephant. They flex their improvisational muscles to delight and entertain audiences in this country and abroad.” Find out more at www.paulmerton.com/improchums.

6. Starting Points – artistic practice in a changing world.

With Amy Toner and Eve Zandi. A Sussex Dance Network event. Monday, April 8, 7.30pm, £5, £3 Brighton Dome and Sussex Dance Network members, Brighton Dome 01273 709709, brightondome.org. A spokesperson said: “An exploration into identity, the senses and how culture shapes what we see. Two choreographers reveal their practice and approach, and how the choreographic form itself encourages us to look differently.”

7. Bring Your Own Baby Comedy.

April 9, 12pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Grown-up comedy where you are welcome to bring your babies. This idea was conceived by best friends and professional comedians Carly Smallman and Alyssa Kyria. After new mum Alyssa suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter, they decided to help other local parents by starting a day-time comedy club in the function room above their local pub.

8. Gary Delaney – Gagster’s Paradise.

Wednesday, April 10, 8pm, Brighton Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. One of Britain’s best one-liner comics is back on the road with another show packed full of “lean, expertly crafted gaggery”. A Mock The Week regular and recent star of the new Live At The Apollo series, Gary’s shows are renowned for their near unrivalled volume of high-class gags. Find out more at www.garydelaney.com.

9. An Evening with Steve Parrish.

April 11, £21, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Racing fans can enjoy a night with this popular sport and television personality. “He rode Barry Sheen’s bike to qualify for the world champion, filled various sports personalities’ rooms with live frogs and jumped hire cars from second floor car parks in Daytona Beach,” said a spokesperson. “The life and times of Steve ‘Stavros’ Parrish has been colourful, humorous and, at times, daring.”

10. The Darkside of Pink Floyd.

Thursday, April 11, 7pm, £18.50, Komedia, Brighton, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Due to the demand for their exquisite reproduction of Pink Floyd’s classic music, The Darkside of Pink Floyd are a regular feature at major National music venues, festivals and theatres. They were also the first band to play a live public performance inside the prehistoric caves of the world famous Kents Cavern. Visit www.thedarksideofpinkfloyd.co.uk to find out more.