Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 15-21

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Hutstock.

Friday, February 15, £8 on the door (free for Con Club members), 7pm until late, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, www.lewesconclub.com. A spokesperson said: “You and your troop are invited to a night of music, dancing and general merriment in aid of the 6th Lewes Scout Hut Community Building Project. Featuring eclectic music from local bands Caburn, The Wild Pansies and The Manatees plus the woggle-shaking sounds of DJ Mighty Alboy.”

2. Razorlight.

Saturday, February 16, 7pm, £25-£30, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229 111. Support from Indoor Pets. Indie rock band Razorlight were formed in London in 2002 and quickly became one of the best bands around, selling four million albums and playing sold-out arena tours. Their debut album, Up All Night, was released in the UK in 2004 reaching number three in the UK album chart. The album included the hit singles ‘Rip It Up’, ‘Golden Touch’, ‘Stumble and Fall’ and ‘Vice’.

3. Los Pacaminos featuring Paul Young.

Feb 16, 8pm, £21, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. One of the UK’s most popular live touring bands, Los Pacaminos play the very best in Tex Mex border music from The Texas Tornadoes and Ry Cooder to Los Lobos and even Roy Orbison. Los Pacaminos features Paul Young, Drew Barfield, Mark Pinder, Steve Greetham, Jamie Moses and Melvin Duffy, the UK’s premier pedal steel player.

4. Holy Holy.

Sunday, February 17, 7pm, £32.50-£45, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229 111. Support from John Bramwell (I am Kloot). A spokesperson said: “Holy Holy are Bowie’s drummer and Spider Man from Mars – Woody Woodmansey and producer Tony Visconti, who worked on many of Bowie’s albums and played bass on the Man Who Sold The World. Accompanied by an all-star band that includes glorious Bowie-esque vocals from Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory.”

5. Wild Nothing.

Plus support. February 19, £14, 7pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The American indie rock/dream pop band offer a very special show. A spokesperson said: “Although civilization’s transition into a cyborg world seems inevitable, there are still those who recognize the beauty and power of a human touch to complement the circumvention. Jack Tatum understands this balance, and through a decade making music as Wild Nothing he has learned to embrace both sides of that dynamic.”

6. Ghost – The Musical.

Feb 19-23. From £12. Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This Academy Award winning movie has been turned into a musical with a score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad. A spokesperson said: “Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone. But with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly.”

7. The Boy and the Mermaid.

Wednesday, February 20, 11.30am and 2pm, £5-£7 (£22 family ticket), Dome, Brighton, 01273 709709. The Boy lives with his Grandma, forbidden from venturing beyond the shore, but the tales told of horrors in the deep only whet his appetite. Can one unlikely friendship save the Town On The Sea from catastrophe? Join three bearded, shanty-singing fishermen as they weave a fishy tale of musical merfolk, menacing monsters and spectacularly bad town planning.

8. Joan Collins.

Feb 20. From £32, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. A spokesperson said: “Joan Collins Unscripted will see audiences enthralled as Dame Joan reveals some of the stories and secrets from her career. This ageless beauty, with dry wit and a wry, knowing smile, who became a household name during the 1980s on the long-running US soap Dynasty, will present an intimate, first person narrative, of a behind the scenes tell all on her life, loves and Hollywood.”

9. Fairport Convention.

Thursday, February 21. Tickets from £25, 7.30pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. After more than 50 years on the road, Fairport Convention’s passion for live performance has never wavered. A spokesperson said: “Renowned as the founding fathers of British folk-rock music, Fairport Convention has maintained consistently high standards for over five decades and remains as entertaining as ever.”

10. Jess Robinson – No Filter.

February 21, 8pm, £12, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The multi-award-winning Jess Robinson is back with a new show that features more spot-on celebrity impressions, musical comedy and stunning vocal gymnastics. A spokesperson said: “Jess takes you on a dizzying journey through hilarious improvised musical impressions, serving up a feast of styles and genres from classical to rock to hip hop showcasing the voices of all your favourite celebs.”