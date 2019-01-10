Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 11-17

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Sarah Jane Morris.

Friday, January 11, 7.30pm, £20, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Sarah-Jane Morris, one of Britain’s most influential jazz singers, performs at Lewes Con Club. Sweet Little Mystery – A Tribute to John Martyn features the vocalist with Tony Remy (guitar), Tim Cansfield (guitar), Martyn Barker (drums) and Henry Thomas (bass). A spokesperson said: “John Martyn was a sublime genius, and an innovative musical talent who sadly died at 60.”

2. The Counterfeit Stones.

January 12, 7.30pm, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. The Counterfeit Stones have shared stages with artists like Joe Cocker, Iggy Pop, Blur, ZZ Top, Oasis, Phil Collins and Status Quo. A spokesperson said: “They are more than a tribute to the Rolling Stones, they’re a complete re-enactment. The repertoire, instruments and clothes faithfully match those of the originals, nostalgia is caught on film, and there is a healthy smattering of Spinal Tap humour.”

3. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Until January 12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime. A spokesperson said: “Over its 75 years the group has raised over £100,000 for local charities.” The charities to benefit in 2019 are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodlands Mead School for Special Needs. Email Anne Skinner with any nominations for charities – anneskinner0@gmail.com.

4. 1935.

Until Sunday, January 13, rooftop foyer, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229 111, www.dlwp.com. 1935 is an exhibition that brings together a series of events that took place in and around the vicinity of the De La Warr Pavilion in the year the building opened to the public. This is a project organised by the De La Warr Pavilion with Bexhill Museum and students from the School of English and Centre for Modernist Studies at the University of Sussex. It is supported by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.

5. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, January 11-13, various times, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy and a meal. Stand-up acts can include: Mandy Knight, Eddy Brimson, Alfie Brown, MC Barry Ferns, MC Ben Norris, Naomi Cooper and Rob Kemp. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing at each gig. Freshly prepared food is available at all shows. Arrive early and order drinks and food ahead of the show. Seating allocated on arrival.

6. Bang on a Can All-Stars.

Jan 15, Dome, Brighton, 01273 709709. A performance of the music of Brian Eno, Phillip Glass, Steve Reich and Meredith Monk. This New York six-piece is one of the world’s leading cutting-edge ensembles. The players offer an evening of experimental tunes, blending together classical, jazz, rock and world music. The members are Ashley Bathgate (cello), Robert Black (bass), Vicky Chow (piano), David Cossin (percussion), Mark Stewart (guitars) and Ken Thomson (clarinets).

7. Cinderella.

The Eastbourne panto runs until January 13. It stars funnyman Tucker as Buttons and Martyn Knight as one half of the ugliest sisters. Scott St. Martyn makes his Eastbourne debut as Floribunda Hardup. Impressionist Hilary O’Neil takes the tiara as Fairy Godmother with Laura Baldwin (fresh from West End hit Eugenius) as Cinderella, and Katherine Glover as Prince Charming. Tickets from £14.50. Call 01323 412 000.

8. Abigail’s Party.

Until January 19, 7.45pm (plus 2.30pm matinees on Jan 17 and 19), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s comedy classic. A spokesperson said: “Beverly and her husband Lawrence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.” As tensions rise the sheen of respectability is torn away.

9. Family concert.

CBBC’s Naomi Wilkinson and the BBC Concert Orchestra are setting sail for musical adventure at Chichester Festival Theatre on January 13 (4pm). A spokesperson said: “You’ll hear magical music from far-flung places, learn the hornpipe, brave the stormy high seas, swim with fabulous fish at bottom of the ocean and battle bloodthirsty pirates!” The concert will include music from: Blue Planet, The Little Mermaid, Poldark, Benjamin Britten and Pirates of the Caribbean. Tickets £10 from www.cft.org.uk.

10. Shame.

Jan 17, 8pm, £10, Komedia. Two mythic monologues, adapted from Ovid’s Metamorphosis. A spokesperson said: “They are performed by Tracey Catchpole, fresh from her role in Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’ in Norwich and Holt. She is directed by Stash Kirkbride, artistic director of The Hostry Festival Norwich Cathedral. These haunting tales of sexual obsession are set against music devised and arranged by The Archaos Ensemble, featuring Caroline Bishop and Ivan McCready on violin and cello.”

Four of the best family-friendly events in Sussex. Click here to read more.