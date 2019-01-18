Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 18-24

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Abigail’s Party.

Until January 19, 7.45pm (plus a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s comedy classic. A spokesperson said: “Beverly and her husband Lawrence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.” As tensions rise the sheen of respectability is torn away.

2. A Tale of Mother’s Bones.

Grace Pailthorpe, Reuben Mednikoff and the Birth of Psychorealism. Until Sunday, January 20, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229 111. An exhibition of paintings, drawings and autobiographical ephemera paired with in-depth psychoanalytic interpretation. Dr Grace Pailthorpe and Reuben Mednikoff began collaborating in 1935 and produced a huge body of work that included wildly experimental paintings and drawings.

3. Tom Houghton – Honourable.

Friday, January 18, £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Tom’s just been made The Honourable. Not by his own merit (he’s been sacked from Wetherspoons twice) but the traditional aristocratic way, by default. Basically, his dad, ex-Chief of Defence Staff and current Constable of the Tower of London, was inducted into the House of Lords, making Tom ‘honourable’, apparently.”

4. Krater Comedy Club.

January 18-20, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy and a meal. Acts can include Rich Wilson, Luke Toulson, Daliso Chaponda, MC Stephen Grant, Francis Boulle and Jonathan Prince. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing at each gig. Freshly prepared food is available at all shows. Arrive early and order drinks and food ahead of the show.

5. The Full Monty.

The Play by Simon Beaufoy. January 21-26, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Simon Beaufoy’s hilarious stage show is based on the hit 1997 movie. The cast will be led by Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Coronation Street) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood) as Dave and James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy.

6. Red Riding Hood.

January 23-27, £6.50-£9.50, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414, info@hailshampavilion.co.uk. Join Little Red Riding Hood on a classic fairy-tale panto adventure. A spokesperson said: “Follow her as she journeys into the heart of the forest to visit her Grandma. All is not quite what it seems. Grandma has big eyes and big teeth and she’s hairy, very hairy! Hailsham Theatres panto is packed full of howling laughs for all the family so bring your big eyes, big ears and big teeth with you.”

7. The Book of Genesis.

Saturday, January 19, 8pm, £20, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, clairhall.org, 01444 455440. Genesis fans can celebrate the hugely influential progressive rock band at this faithful tribute concert. The Book of Genesis are based in the UK and recreate the group’s 1970s era complete with period musical instruments, fabulous costumes, an animated slideshow and atmospheric synchronised lighting. It’s a packed three-hour show featuring the band’s best songs.

8. Valuation day.

With Lockdales Auctioneers. Thursday, January 24, Civic Centre, Uckfield, 01825 762774, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. The experts from Lockdales will be offering free valuations. No obligation and no appointment needed. If you have any coins, jewellery and watches, stamps, antiques, gold, silver, pens, English and foreign bank notes, postcards, medals and militaria, vintage toys, clocks, pre-1900 books and maps bring them along.

9. Burns Night Supper.

Thursday, January 24, 7pm, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. £15 for two courses plus a dram. There is a vegetarian option. Piper highland dress, plaid or check. A Burns supper is a celebration of the life and poetry of Robert Burns (1759-1796). He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland and is celebrated all over the world. A pioneer of the Romantic movement, Burns became a source of inspiration for many of the founders of liberalism and socialism.

10. Vegan talk.

January 25, 7pm for 7.30pm, Elephant & Castle, Lewes. A spokesperson said: “Giving up meat and dairy products is becoming increasingly popular, especially in January after the excesses of Christmas. But besides its perceived benefits for health and animal welfare, what implications does ‘going vegan’ have for our environment? To explore the question, Transition Town Lewes are hosting ‘Can being vegan help save the planet?’” To find out more email enquiries@transitiontownlewes.org.

