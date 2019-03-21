Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 22-28.

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Micky Hart and The Hartbrakers.

Friday, March 22, free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. An enthusiastic ’50s and ’60s rock ’n’ roll band, who play rhythm and blues and a bit of soul. Their influences include: Gene Vincent, Chuck Berry, The Pirates, Carl Perkins, The Revolutionaires, Dr Feelgood, Eddie Cochran, Rockpile, Little Richard, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Elvis, Muddy Waters, Johnny Burnette, Buddy Holly, The Stray Cats and Jerry Lee Lewis.

2. Allo Allo French Bistro Dinner.

Saturday, March 23, £35.50, 7.30pm, Uckfield Civic Centre, 01825 769694, www.civiccentreuckfield.com. Join BBC TV’s Allo Allo comedy legend Mimi Lebonq (Sue Hodge) for a three-course French dinner followed by a laughter-filled visual and musical entertainment as she provides a witty insight into the show with hilarious behind-the-scenes stories. Sue Hodge is joined by her husband Keith ‘Paddington’ Richards at the piano.

3. Glenn Tilbrook.

March 23, 7.30pm, £24.50, Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414. This will be the first time at Hailsham Pavilion for the legendary co-founder of Squeeze. A spokesperson said: “Recognised as one of our most cherished singer-songwriters and guitarists, Glenn comes armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a lot of grin-inducing great songs. Through this show, and others on the tour, Glenn will be promoting awareness for The Trussell Trust, the charity that supports a network of foodbanks around the UK.”

4. The Wave Pictures.

Sunday, March 24, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com.Dictionary Pudding Present The Wave Pictures: Jonny Helm (drums), Dave Tattersall (guitar and vocals) and Franic Rozycki (bass). A band spokesperson said: “We have been setting a new high standard in Wave Pictures live performance and if you want to experience some high quality fun, action and rock and roll entertainment, then catch us on tour in March and April.”

5. Lucy Rose.

March 24, £11-£19, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Album launch. Lucy Rose will perform an intimate ‘instore’ at Music’s Not Dead Live to launch her new album No Words Left. Tickets are collection only and must be picked up, along with the album, at 6pm on Sunday. A spokesperson said: “Lyrically and musically fearless, this record is a beautifully intense, but often unsettling listen. It’s a body of work, a fine modern example of the enduring strength of the album format.”

6. An Evening with The Hairy Bikers.

Sunday, March 24, From £23.65, 7pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Si King and Dave Myers, aka The Hairy Bikers, are on a huge UK tour for 2019. With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening with The Hairy Bikers promises to be an epic night of cooking and conversation. Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than 20 years, creating haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelling the world in the pursuit of great food.

7. James Morrison.

Tuesday, March 26, £28.50, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Plus support. With two No 1 albums, five Top 10 singles, a BRIT Award and seven million sales, James Morrison is one of the biggest success stories of his era. His new album, You’re Stronger Than You Know, was released on March 8 via Stanley Park Records. Bexhill’s independent record store Music’s Not Dead will be open in the Café Bar before the show and until the start of the main act.

8. Jake Isaac.

Tuesday, March 26, £11, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus support. This tour follows on from the release of Jake’s debut album, Our Lives, which showcased a distinctive style of feisty, powerful soul pop with anthemic, big hooks. With his own take on a UK modern soul sound, fused with folk influences, Jake has steadily earnt himself an incredibly respected place within his scene, with nods coming from partners including BBC Introducing.

9. Ed Gamble – Blizzard.

Wednesday, March 27, £13, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “After a sell-out national tour in 2017, Ed Gamble is back with another bracing flurry of idiocy.” Ed has appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Comedy Central at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central) and The Apprentice You’re Fired (BBC2).

10. Robin Morgan – Honeymoon.

March 27, £10-£12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Welsh stand-up Robin Morgan is about to go on his first UK tour. One small issue: he’s only just got married and is spending his actual honeymoon performing to the nation. Surely there’s a good reason why he’s doing it? There is. You’ll just have to come and find out.” The comedian appears fresh from two sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

