Ten Things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, November 9-15

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Johnny Marr – Call the Comet Tour.

Friday, November 9, £28, 7pm, Brighton Dome, Church Street, 01273 709709. Smiths guitarist and acclaimed solo artist Johnny Marr is on tour in support of his new album Call The Comet, which was released in June. Recorded with his band at Marr’s Crazy Face Studios in Manchester, Call The Comet is his third solo record and follows the Top 10 albums The Messenger and Playland. To find out more about Johnny Marr’s music visit johnnymarr.com.

2. Creeds Cross.

November 10, £20.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. For one night only, the astonishing Creeds Cross return to East Grinstead with their barnstorming new show, FiddleAnjo. Performing all their popular Celtic hits, these energetic artists combine both traditional and modern instruments. The event organisers promise a truly toe-tapping evening from some of the world’s finest musicians.

3. Armistice Day walk.

This Armistice Day (November 11) people can go on a new Discovering Britain walk and learn about the heroism and contribution of black and asian soldiers to the First World War, while enjoying one of England’s most popular beauty spots – Cuckmere Haven. Starting in Seaford (South Hill Barn car park), the three-and-a-half mile route weaves along the coastline and cliffs to reveal the forgotten stories behind the stunning seaside views. Find out more at www.discoveringbritain.org.

4. Fame The Musical.

Until Saturday, November 10, 7.45pm (2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through highs and lows, romances and heartbreaks.

5. Musa M’Boob and Xam Xam.

Tuesday, November 13, £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Gambian master percussionist and vocalist Musa offers a blend of Afro Manding fusion and traditional West African rhythms. Mixing traditional instruments with modern electronic guitars Musa has earned himself the reputation of a true entertainer and a master of the art through his creativity and innovative approach to this new style of West African Music.

6. Stephen K Amos – Bouquets and Brickbats.

November 13, £17.50, 8pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “As Brexit looms, Trump reigns rampant and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen’s main aim is to cheer us up. Forget everything that’s going on in the world and immerse yourself in the warmth of ‘one of the most likable figures in British Comedy’ (Radio Times).” As seen on QI, The People’s History of LGBT, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You.

7. To Hell in a Handbag.

Nov 14. From £13.50, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Worthing. A subversive take on Wilde’s classic comedy. A spokesperson said: “While others are preoccupied with cucumber sandwiches and railway cloakrooms, two minor characters from The Importance of Being Earnest are up to their necks in something else. A country rector and a governess, models of Victorian propriety in public. But in private? This is the play behind the play: a tale of blackmail, false identity… and money.”

8. The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

Thursday, November 15, £20-£23, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. It’s been 50 years since the most successful folk/rock duo of all time, Simon and Garfunkel, recorded their first Number 1 hit ‘The Sound of Silence’ and in this special year fans can enjoy the iconic sound, live once again as The Simon and Garfunkel Story comes to Eastbourne. The show has been performed in more than 50 cities across the world, from Sydney to Seattle.

9. Vienna Festival Ballet presents Coppelia.

November 15, 7.30pm, £15-£19.50, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. A lively production, infused with old world charm, Coppélia tells the captivating story of an eccentric toymaker and his beloved doll. VFB’s production of Coppélia embellishes the original ETA Hoffmann tale with fabulous dancing and beautiful storytelling. Visit www.viennafestivalballet.com to find out more.

10. Rock and Roll Revolution.

The Bluejays. November 15, £21, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. This show features more than 40 of the biggest hits of the 1950s by artists like Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran and the Everley Brothers. Lead guitarist Ollie says: “At the time, the rock ’n’ roll of the 1950s was considered by some to be ‘the devil’s music’ and a teenage fad. Rock and Roll Revolution shows how far from the truth that is.”