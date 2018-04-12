Ten things to see in Sussex, April 13-20

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. John Richardson – Old Man.

Friday, April 13, £21.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Jon is back on tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions. Since his last show, Jon has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question: Why does it seem that no-one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, April 13-15. 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up comedians can include: Dave Fulton, Danny O’Brien, Markus Birdman, MC Stephen Grant, Paul Sinha, Jamie Oliphant, Will Duggan and MC Barry Castagnola. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

3. Tiff Stevenson – Bombshell.

Saturday, April 14, £15, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Critically acclaimed stand-up Tiff Stevenson (from Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and the BAFTA nominated People Just Do Nothing) heads to Brighton’s Komedia this Saturday. A spokesperson said: “She oscillates wildly between Sylvia Plath and Beyonce, like Belva Lockwood fused with your drunken aunt. Tiff says she’s very funny and a right old smarty-pants. She also says she’s very, very, very modest.”

4. Bad Manners.

Sunday, April 15, £20, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets at www.wegottickets.com or Union Music Store, Lewes. Following their sell-out gig in July 2017, The Big Blue Shed brings Bad Manners back to the Lewes Con Club. With 12 singles in the UK chart, this legendary band were at the forefront of the ’80s Ska Revival movement.

5. Liza Pulman Sings Streisand.

April 15, £19.50, 7pm, Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Liza Pulman from Fascinating Aïda performs the great tunes of Barbra Streisand. She said: “When I was touring my last show, Songs of Hollywood, I included a song in it from A Star Is Born. That song was ‘Evergreen’, which of course was not only sung by Streisand but also written by her and she even won an Oscar for it in 1976. The number of people who commented on how alike we sounded was extraordinary and, while there’s no doubting it is the most wonderful compliment, I have to admit, it’s something I had never really thought about. You don’t have to look too deeply to see that Barbra Streisand is an icon; a woman who has endured at the top of her game for almost 55 years now. But what I began to realise was quite how much she had influenced me as a singer and why. She is a singer who uses her voice as an instrument, stretching it about as far as it can go, sometimes even farther, always on the text, always on the lyric and she is a woman who refuses to be put into a box of any description.”

6. Son of a Preacher Man.

Top circular picture. Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21, £15-£36.50, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Starring recording artist Michelle Gayle (Wolfblood, EastEnders, Beauty and the Beast – West End), Alice Barlow (Hollyoaks, Drifters) and Nigel Richards (West End leading man), Son of a Preacher Man is the hilarious and moving new musical by internationally renowned writer Warner Brown. The show features the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield and is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

7. Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em.

Tuesday to Saturday, April 17-21, £21.50-£29.50, 7.45pm (Wednesday/Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. The first ever stage production of the classic 1970s TV comedy Some Mothers Do ’Ave ’Em comes to Eastbourne. The show stars Joe Pasquale as the loveable but accident-prone Frank Spencer, Sarah Earnshaw as his long-suffering wife Betty and Susie Blake as his disapproving mother-in-law Mrs Fisher. Joe Pasquale made his theatrical debut in 1999 in Larry Shue’s The Nerd, which prompted Time Out to describe his performance as “rib-shatteringly funny”. He went on to appear in the touring productions of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead in 2004 and Mel Brooks’ The Producers in 2007. Joe was crowned King of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2004, starred in ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2013 and has appeared on six Royal Variety Performances.

8. Banff Mountain Film Festival – Blue Programme.

Bottom circular picture. April 18, £13.50-£15.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Experience an extraordinary collection of short films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival. Follow the expeditions of some of today’s most incredible adventurers, see footage of adrenaline packed action sports and be inspired by pieces shot from the far flung corners of the globe.

9. Ed Byrne.

April 19, £24, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, Ed Byrne’s television credits are numerous, including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015 and The World’s Most Dangerous Roads. Ed said: “We’re spoiled in all these little ways, but not spoiled enough. Where I think we’re not acting spoiled enough is in the political arena.” Ed weaves in routines about running out of petrol in the most awkward place imaginable, helping rescue an injured man, and the nation-dividing EU referendum.

10. Yolanda Brown – 10th anniversary concert.

April 20, 7.30pm, £15-£18, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Double MOBO award-winning YolanDa Brown is the premier female saxophonist in the UK, known for blending jazz, soul and reggae. She has toured with The Temptations, Diana Krall and Billy Ocean and has collaborated with artists such as Mica Paris, Matt Cardle and Julian Marley.

