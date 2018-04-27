Ten things to see in Sussex, April 27 to May 3

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, April 27-29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedians can include: Elliot Steel, Andrew Lawrence, The Noise Next Door, MC Damien Clark, Marlon Davis, Rachel Jackson and John Meagher. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

2. Champions of Magic.

Saturday, April 28, £35.70, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. The five world-class illusionists that make up the Champions Of Magic return to the UK for their 2018 national tour following sold-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. The show features daring grand illusions, stunning close-up magic tricks and incredible mind reading. Their TV appearances include: ITV’s The Next Great Magician, Good Morning Britain and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, as well as CNN’s A Quest For Magic and NBC’s Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon.

3. YolanDa Brown.

Friday, April 27, Love, Politics, War. £18.50, 8pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Double MOBO award-winning YolanDa Brown is the premier female saxophonist in the UK, known for blending jazz, soul and reggae. She has toured with The Temptations, Diana Krall and Billy Ocean and has collaborated with artists such as Mica Paris, Matt Cardle and Julian Marley.

4. The Vamps.

Sunday, April 29. From £13.95, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Plus special guests New Hope Club and Jacob Sartorius. Following the success of their number one third studio album, Night & Day, British pop rock stars The Vamps have embarked on a 13-date mammoth tour, which comes to the Brighton Centre this Sunday. The Vamps are Brad Simpson (vocals, guitar), James McVey (guitar), Connor Ball (bass) and Tristan Evans (drums). Visit www.thevamps.net to find out more.

5. Mara Simpson.

Monday, April 30, £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. With Soul of The City Choir. British songwriter Mara Simpson has captivated audiences around the world with her soulful melodies, rich lyricism, unassuming charm and wicked laugh. With a style of songwriting equally as eclectic as her background, Mara delivers an old soul voice with a unique perspective. Visit marasimpson.com.

6. Ellen Kent’s La Traviata.

Tuesday, May 1, £18.50-£41, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Opera & Ballet International presents an Ellen Kent production with international soloists, a highly-praised chorus and a full orchestra. This version of La Traviata stars the international soprano Alyona Kistenyova and the Korean soprano Maria Hee Jung Kim. Madama Butterfly is on Wednesday, April 2 (same time and price). Visit atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

7. Beans On Toast.

Wednesday, May 2, £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. The aptly titled Sitting on a Chair Tour will see Beans on Toast playing seated venues rather than pubs and clubs. The songwriter is offering a unique evening of love songs, protest songs and drinking songs intertwined with the stories behind the tunes and the adventures that they have led him on. The tour coincides with the release of Drunk Folk Stories, the songwiter’s first book. This is a collection of ten, short, true-life stories about songwriting, travelling and drinking, featuring Billy Bragg, Banksy and The Cookie Monster. From Glastonbury to Wembley via The Bahamas, these first-hand accounts of drunken escapades are full of humour and honesty. Find out more at www.beansontoastmusic.com.

8. Wuthering Heights: The Music of Kate Bush.

Wednesday, May 2, £26, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Celebrating 40 years since the release of the album The Kick Inside, the distinctive voice of Kate Bush will fill Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre thanks to the talented Rachel Sinetta. Featuring Rachel’s exceptional vocal expression and fully supported by an incredible group of five multi instrumentalists –The Rubber Band – this show captures not just the magic of Kate Bush’s work, but aims to recreate the atmosphere and ethereal qualities that surround many of Kate Bush’s songs. Recording from a mere 13 years of age, Kate released her album The Kick Inside at age 18 with ‘Wuthering Heights’, her debut single, going on to top the charts in both the UK and Australia.

9. Seven Drunken Nights.

Thursday, May 3, £20.50-£26.50, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. In 1967 The Dubliners released a song so controversial that it was officially banned on the radio in Ireland. This infamy catapulted them into global success and turned the Irish folk band into legends. Some 50 years later, a theatre show named after the famous song performed a sell-out tour, bringing the band’s story to life. The show was met with critical acclaim and performed in London’s West End. In 2018, Seven Drunken Nights returns to the UK as part of a European tour. Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, takes people on a musical journey through the careers of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan as they rose to fame. From their roots in O’Donoghue’s Pub in Dublin, Seven Drunken Nights features all the highlights of a 50-year career and captures the spirit of the Irish folk band that took the world by storm.

10. Bill Bailey.

Thursday, May 3, £27.50, 7.30pm, and May 4, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, 01892 530613. Musical comedian Bill Bailey performs Larks In Transit. The show is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. With music, surreal tangents and intelligence, Bill looks at politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

