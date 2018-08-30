Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, August 31, to Thursday, September 6

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday, August 31, to Saturday, September 1, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another hilarious selection of stand-ups. Acts can include: Paul Thorne, Allyson June-Smith, Dave Fulton, MC Jojo Smith and MC Stephen Grant. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing on each night.

2. Standen.

Fresh from the BBC’s MAKE! Craft Britain, Jamie Chalmers, aka Mr X Stitch, is bringing his revolutionary embroidered designs to the National Trust’s Arts & Crafts house, Standen in East Grinstead. Richard Grudzinski, visitor experience manager for Standen, said: “Jamie is one of the world’s most well-known male embroiderers, an internationally exhibited textile artist and curator. Jamie’s fresh and sometimes subversive work proves that this craft is alive and kicking and not limited to images of cute kittens. This bold exhibition charts the journey of cross stitch through the ages. Using works from the 1700s, samplers from the 1800s, designs stitched in to metal as well as contemporary 3D cross stitch models, Jamie will show how embroidery is woven throughout the fabric of our society.” Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/standen-house-and-garde.

3. Roy Chubby Brown.

The controversial comedian comes to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Friday, August 31 (7.30pm, £24, 01342 302000). Enjoy an evening with the down-to-earth stand-up comedy legend who (to-date) has released 27 highly successful ‘live’ videos (which are available on DVD).

4. Lapwing Music Festival.

August 31 to September 2, Cuckmere Haven, www.lapwingfestival.com. August 31: 7.30pm with canapés and wine. Maya Youssef. This speaker, humanist and virtuoso of the qanun disseminates peace through the healing power of music. September 1: 3pm and 7.30pm, concerts with canapés and wine, Manu Delago. A virtuoso of the hang drum, Manu regularly performs with Björk and Anoushka Shankar in prestigious venues the world over. September 2: 3pm, concert with canapés and wine, Lea Desandre – mezzo soprano. Also September 2: 7.30pm, with canapés and wine. Thomas Dunford, a ‘rock star’ of the lute. Author Juliet Nicolson will be the guest speaker for the 2018 Festival Lunch. There are two new ticket prices for families, including £5 tickets for children under 16 and a Festival Pass. These tickets include entry to four concerts, as well as the festival lunch, for a discount of £20. Anyone wishing to take advantage of this offer who has already purchased tickets can email lapwingfestival@gmail.com. Tickets £40, lunch £35, festival pass £175.

5. Coastal Currents arts festival.

August 31 to September 30. It’s party time in Hastings this Friday (August 31) when a massive free celebration marks the opening of this year’s Coastal Currents arts festival. The procession – which includes a mobile disco and illuminated bike rides – leaves Hastings Pier for the Azur Marina at 7pm. Participants are invited to arrive on wheels, bikes, boards and roller skates. The party kicks off at 8pm and features top Sussex bands and performers. The first and second festival weekends feature the ever popular artists’ open houses, with hundreds of artists and craftspeople throwing open their doors from 11am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday both weekends. For a full list of venues and those taking part visit coastalcurrents.org.uk or pick up the 105-page brochure listing every one of the 36 events, performances and exhibitions. The 20th year of Coastal Currents is its biggest ever.

6. Teletubbies Live.

Wednesday, September 5, £13-£20, 10am and 1pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world that captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. Join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs.

7. The Wind in the Willows.

Tuesday to Friday, September 4-7, Barn Theatre, Worthing. Durrington Theatrical Society Youth are performing a version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale. The roles are: Mr Toad – Cameron Nisbet; Badger – Freddie Newman; Mole – Poppy Buckley; and Ratty – Luc Oratis. Director – Julie Jordan; musical director – James Lelean; choreographer – Kate Rodriguez. Music, lyrics and adaption by Mike Carter. Tickets £10 (£8 for under 16s). Call 01903 872073 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com.

8. Paw Patrol Live!

September 8-9. The UK’s Favourite Pup Stars are coming to the Brighton Centre in PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure. Mayor Goodway is getting everything ship-shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. However, when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk or call 0844 847 1515.

9. Salad Days.

September 5-8, £12-£38, 7.45pm (Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Having charmed audiences around the world with their award-winning Pirates of Penzance, H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado, Regan De Wynter Williams producing house returns with one of Britain’s sunniest musicals with TV and West End star Wendi Peters.

10. Queen The Greatest Hits performed By Iron Tyger.

Plus The London Symphonia. Wednesday, September 5, £20, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This renowned Sussex rock group are backed by an ensemble of chamber musicians as they perform a gala concert of dazzling versions of the all-time Queen classics. This concert is a must-see for Queen fans. Find out more at www.komedia.co.uk/brighton or visit www.irontyger.com.

