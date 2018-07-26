Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, July 27, to Thursday, August 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Bluejays.

Friday, July 27, £19-£21, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Rock and Roll Revolution. Vintage rock ’n’ roll band The Bluejays celebrate the music of the 1950s at more than 35 venues across the UK this year. The band met in 2008 while performing as Buddy Holly and the Crickets in the UK Tour of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. After Buddy, they were approached by Bill Kenwright to appear in his new rock ’n’ roll show Dreamboats & Petticoats. The Bluejays formed in 2013 and quickly became one of the UK’s busiest vintage live acts. Since then, they have played all over the world. At one event in the Natural History Museum, The Bluejays were joined onstage by Brian May of Queen who took over lead guitar and vocals for a cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’.

2. Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster.

Little Blue Monster Productions bring their brand new show to Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 28. Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster tells the story of Pirate Pearl, who lives aboard the good ship Mirabel with her crusty old shipmate Grandpa Bert. Pearl isn’t a real pirate but she loves to imagine that she’s sailing the seven seas on a swashbuckling adventure. One day, Pearl finds a stowaway aboard the ship. It’s just a little blue monster, but little monsters grow into big greedy, monsters – and this one wants his dinner. The show starts at 2pm. Tickets cost £9.50. Reserved, theatre style seating. Call 01444 455440.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, July 27-29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An evening of award-winning stand-up comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Up to five shows every weekend. Acts can include: Rich Wilson, Mark Nelson, Andrew Ryan, MC Barry Castagnola, Edd Hedges, Raymond and Mr Timpkins, Mark Palmer, Julie Oliver and Richard Lindesay. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

4. An Evening With Brian Blessed.

Sunday, July 29. Ticket prices start at £29.15, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. British actor Brian Blessed is known for his hearty, king-sized performances on film and television. A giant of a man, accompanied by an eloquent wit and booming, operatic voice, Brian Blessed’s humour should have the audience captured from the moment he walks on stage until the moment he leaves. Brian will talk about his career on stage and screen including anecdotes from Flash Gordon, Blackadder, I Claudius and Z Cars and his many appearances in Shakespearean productions. Brian is also an avid climber and has conquered Everest and Kilimanjaro among others.

5. Jonny Pelham and Harriet Kemsley.

Monday, July 30, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh comedy previews. Jonny Pelham returns with a new show after falling in love and ‘completing’ therapy alongside the quirky and refreshingly charming Harriet Kemsley.

6. Stuart Mitchell and Garrett Millerick.

Tuesday, July 31, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh comedy previews. Star of BBC Scotland’s Breaking The News, Stuart Mitchell previews his new show and Garrett Millerick returns with his most acerbic, snarling and painfully funny hour yet.

7. The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Tuesday, July 31, £16-£23.50, 7.45pm, until August 4 (Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. A spokesperson said: “This new adaptation of The Scarlet Pimpernel, the original lion-hearted hero, is sure to be a rousing summer treat for theatre-goers at the Devonshire Park Theatre. The elusive Scarlet Pimpernel swash-buckles his way through Paris, but will he be in time to save the life of another innocent victim? It’s 1792, a period known as The Reign of Terror, and the start of the French Revolution – the aristocrats are losing their heads, literally. Can this English Dandy help them? Surely Sir Percy Blakeney is just another wealthy English fop? But Sir Percy has a secret; a formidable swordsman, quick thinking escape artist with a calling card, a simple flower which he leaves after saving another aristocrat from the chop; Anagallis Arvensis otherwise known as the Scarlet Pimpernel.”

8. Mindout For The Laughs.

August 1, £12-£15, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Get ready for Pride with a night of hilarious and dazzling entertainment at this comedy cabaret fundraiser. It’s an eclectic mix of sophisticated drag artists and stand up comedy. Compere Spice will lend their vocal prowess to the line-up, featuring the clown prince of cabaret Joe Black, charismatic comedian Debra-Jane Appelby, internationally renowned diva La Voix, break-up artist Annabelszki, and the award winning Cally Beaton. All proceeds go to supporting LGBTQ people who are experiencing mental health issues.

9. Chantel McGregor.

Solo acoustic, plus support. Thursday, August 2, £12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. As part of her 2018 UK and European tour, Chantel McGregor has included some exclusive and intimate solo acoustic shows. Chantel will be playing new songs, reworking tracks from previous albums and performing rare cover versions.

10. The Wonder Project.

Visitors to Wakehurst can immerse themselves in the stories of nature with The Wonder Project. For a select few nights, you will have the chance to take part in a multi-sensory journey, exploring the wild landscape of Kew’s sister garden near Ardingly. Curated by arts collective Shrinking Space, The Wonder Project will feature soundscapes, sculptures and artworks from esteemed UK artists. The event is from 7pm to 9pm on July 26-29 and on August 2-5.

