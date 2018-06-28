Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, June 29, to Thursday, July 5

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, June 29-30, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Mark Simmons, Edd Hedges, Nico Yearwood, John Hastings, MC Stephen Grant and Seann Walsh. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

2. Drag You Under The Bus Cabaret.

Friday, June 29, £10, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Drag You Under The Bus Cabaret is Brighton’s newest alternative cabaret show that brings drag, burlesque and performance art all together under one roof. The show is hosted by Hans Euff and features Lucy Mccormick and Coco Deville.

3. Fastlove.

Saturday, June 30, £24, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. Pop lovers can relive the passion, flair and unique sensitivity of George Michael in Hastings this weekend. Fastlove, the incredible concert sensation, is packed with crowd-pleasing anthems, from the Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the 1980s album Faith, plus some awesome tunes from the ’90s and 2000s. Hits include ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Faith’, ‘Father Figure’, ‘Outside’, ‘Jesus To A Child’ and many more.

4. Some Guys Have All The Luck.

This tribute show celebrates the Rod Stewart story at Brighton Theatre Royal on Sunday, July 1 (7.30pm). Some 40 years since ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ topped the charts in the UK, Some Guys Have All the Luck looks at the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, following Rod Stewart’s journey from street busker to international superstar. Paul Metcalfe, who performs as Rod, said: “When I’m onstage I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing. The show has come on massively since we started; the music, the lighting, the set and the video backdrops. Fortunately, the audience seem to agree. I think Rod’s music brings back a lot of memories for people and everyone can remember the first time they heard ‘Maggie May’. Rod has such an amazing back catalogue of songs and such variety as well.” Tickets cost £20-£25. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

5. Hairspray.

Monday, July 2, £28-£38.50, 7.45pm, until July 7 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Join big-hearted Tracy Turnblad, heartthrob Link Larkin and all the kids of 1960s Baltimore as they dance their hearts out at the Devonshire Park Theatre. Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, by cult filmmaker John Waters. Set in Baltimore in 1962, Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

6. Edinburgh preview.

Tuesday, July 3, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Alice Marshall: The Strike and Glenn Wool (top circular picture): Wool’s Gold II (The Iron Pirate). Alice Marshall returns with more of her signature weird and wonderful characters, and this time they’re transporting people all the way to the fifth dimension. Join bold and brassy Hispanic air stewardess Maria as she welcomes the audience on-board for their 50-minute non-stop flight straight into the Twilight Zone. Comfortably in his forties, award-winning comedian and new dad Glenn Wool delves into his back catalogue of material spanning 25 years to perform some of his more subversive routines. Does he still agree with those points of view or has he finally grown up?

7. Teletubbies Live.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 4-5. Tickets from £17, 10am, 1pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore Teletubby-

land. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world that aims to capture young children’s imaginations and encourage them to explore.

8. Comedy Night.

Thursday, July 5, £10-£12, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. An Edinburgh preview special featuring Dominic Holland and Nina Conti (bottom circular picture). Tickets at www.wegottickets.com and Union Music Store, Lewes. Dominic Holland is one of the country’s most respected stand-up comedians. A Perrier Best Newcomer and Nominee at the Edinburgh fringe, he has performed five individual one-man shows and continues to tour the country and beyond. Ventriloquist Nina Conti has won a British Comedy Award, stormed Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard’s Good News, Sunday Night at the Palladium, and made a BAFTA nominated film – all without even moving her lips. Nina has recently announced the dates of her largest scale UK tour to date – and in a spectacular feat of ventriloquism it is entirely improvised every night. Find out more at www.lewesconclub.com.

9. Edinburgh preview.

July 5, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stuart Laws: Trans-Siberian and Ian Smith: Craft. Award-winning comedian Ian Smith returns with a show that includes theatrical techniques such as shouting and moving around, as well as some origami. Stuart Laws has got fast-paced, hilarious observations and he’s going to tell them through a delightfully structured story.

10. Chris Ramsey Live.

Friday, July 6, 7.30pm, £24.15, Theatre Royal, Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Acclaimed and award-winning stand-up comedian, host of his own TV entertainment show and stand-up show on Comedy Central, Celebrity Juice regular and the only person to ever put Katie Hopkins in her place, Chris Ramsey brings his brand new 2018 live tour to Sussex.

