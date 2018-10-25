Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday, October 26, to Thursday, November 1

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Pretty Things.

Friday, October 26, £25, 8pm, Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham, 01323 841414. This is the iconic rock band’s final year on the road after a journey that has lasted 55 years. The tour winds up at the O2 this December with friends that include David Gilmour and Van Morrison. The celebrations get underway at Hailsham Pavilion where the band are sure to perform tracks from their classic 1968 album S.F. Sorrow. To find out more about the band visit www.theprettythings.com.

2. The Wind in the Willows.

October 26, £13-£15, 2pm, 5pm, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Join Toad, Mole, Ratty and Badger in a brand new adaptation of The Wind in the Willows, created by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions. The show will be a playful take on Kenneth Grahame’s classic tale, featuring a professional cast of energetic performers and new songs, as well as an anarchic sense of humour.

3. Adam Kay. This is Going to Hurt (Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor).

Saturday, October 27, £23.50, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music. His accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt, is a Sunday Times bestseller and is being turned into an eight-part BBC series. Copies will be available to purchase and for signature after the performance.

4. Tom Odell.

Saturday, October 27, £29.50, 6.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Tom’s third album Jubilee Road has been described as ‘career-defining’. The fictional Jubilee Road intertwines true stories of the time Tom spent living in a house in East London. “The lyrics are inspired by the lives of the friends I made while living there,” says Tom. “I recorded most the songs in the living room and, if I listen back closely, I can still hear the sound of the old man’s TV shows coming through the walls from next door.”

5. Andrew Lawrence.

October 28, £12-£14, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up Andrew Lawrence is renowned for his edgy and biting style, pro freedom-of-speech stance and frequently controversial material. A spokesperson said: “UK comedy’s foremost contrarian takes a break from all the controversy in this new show. No politics. No religion. No smut. No swearing. Just great jokes and good clean fun.” Visit www.andrewlawrencecomedy.co.uk.

6. John Grant.

Monday, October 29, £24.50-£27.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. It’s been a busy two-and-a-half years for singer-songwriter John Grant since the release of 2015’s Grey Tickles, Black Pressure. Last year saw him program his first music festival with the North Atlantic Flux in Hull, followed by an appearance alongside Jarvis Cocker, Richard Hawley and Susanne Sundfor at the Royal Albert Hall performing the songs of Scott Walker. Visit johngrantmusic.com.

7. The Whitney Houston Show. The Greatest Love of All.

Tuesday, October 30, £30-50-£33.50, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. A spokesperson said: “Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. The two-hour, critically acclaimed live concert will fill you with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as you are taken on a heartfelt musical journey through Whitney’s greatest hits.”

8. Son of Ugly.

Wednesday, October 31, £8-£10, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton, 01273 687171. A Halloween special with The Atom Jacks and Monzen Nakacho. Son of Ugly are a “five-freak instrumental band, whose unique style of cinematic weirdcore dashes through so many genres that it’s tricky to trap them in a specific category.” The musicians blend elements of spy action, jazz noir, retro cartoons and surf rock.

9. D’Arcy Trinkwon.

Virtuoso organist D’Arcy Trinkwon is offering the chance to Travel the World in Seven Concerts in his 45 Minutes of Music series at The Meeting House, University of Sussex, until May. Admission is free and the concerts start at 12pm. D’Arcy is promising a journey of musical discovery. Music from countries all over the world will be explored in a variety of programmes. The next concert is October 31 – Belgium, Holland, Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, Norway).

10. Jim Davidson. On The Road Again Tour.

Wednesday, October 31, and Friday, November 2 (extra date added due to popular demand). £23.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000,

www.chequermead.org.uk. One of the UK’s favourite comedians, Jim Davidson, takes to The Road Again with a brand-new show. The outspoken stand-up offers a set that should be the antidote to the PC world we live in. Organisers say it’s going to be as outrageous and truthful as ever.