Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 17-23

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, August 17-19, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another hilarious selection of stand-ups. Acts can include Sean Collins, Matt Reed, Adam Bloom, MC Barry Castagnola, Laurence Hebberd, Ben Robson and MC Stephen Grant. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing on each night.

2. Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Until Saturday, September 1, Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Music is indeed the food of love, which is proved by the passionate rock ’n’ roll score to the Return to the Forbidden Planet. The classic hits come thick and fast to move along this tale of Captain Tempest and his spaceship crew as they confront uncharted planets, unknown monsters and unrequited love. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, this Olivier Award winning musical expertly uses easy-on-the-ear Shakespeare verse, as well as a plethora of rock ’n’ roll classics and an amazing roller-skating robot to produce a feel-good family musical. The show is from the same production team behind last summer’s One Man Two Guvnors.

3. The Glenn Miller Orchestra featuring The Swing Time Jivers.

August 19, £20.50-£22.50, 3pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Special guests: Swing Time Jivers, Polka Dot Dolls. Arguably the world’s greatest Big Band, The Glenn Miller Orchestra aims to transport people back to the heady days and music of the 1940s. This year marks the 30th anniversary of this orchestra’s licence to perform under the banner of the Glenn Miller Orchestra. The Swing Time Jivers will give vintage music fans a taste of the Lindy Hop dance moves of the ’40s and the Polka Dot Dolls will be singing the songs of the Andrews Sisters.

4. Copenhagen.

August 17 to September 22, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In the Second World War the great German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret. Why he went to Copenhagen and what he wanted to say to Bohr are questions that have fascinated historians ever since. In Michael Frayn’s multi award-winning drama Heisenberg meets Bohr and his wife Margret to once again look for answers and to work out the internal functioning of the atom. Michael Frayn is one England’s best writers. Copenhagen premiered at the National Theatre in 1998, going on to the West End and Broadway.

5. Art exhibition.

As part of Artwave Festival 2018 (August 18-September2) works by a long lost Sussex master, James Thomas Armour Osborne (1907-1979), are on show to the public after a discovery of more than 200 original prints and paintings by the artist in a cottage in Fletching. James T.A. Osborne was born in Ninfield in 1907 to a farming family. He attended Hastings School of Art and rose to the high echelons of the art world during his lifetime. He received a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Art where he was awarded the Prix de Rome. His prints of wildlife, birds and rural scenes were exhibited 34 times at The Royal Academy and 31 times at the RWS Galleries with the Royal Society of Painter-Etchers and Engravers. A selection of works will be on show at Dunrobin (Artwave Venue 97), 10 Bradford Road, Lewes, along with a display of Osborne’s original printing blocks, with re-strikes and reproductions for sale. The exhibition is open during all Artwave weekends including bank holiday Monday, 11am-6pm. The works can all be viewed online at www.jamestaosborne.co.uk.

6. Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales.

August 20-21. From £16.90, 1.30pm/4.30pm (10.30am/1.30pm/4.30pm Tues), Theatre Royal, Brighton. This family show is adapted from the books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Prepare to go under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, as four tales are brought to life on stage with live music, puppetry and a host of colourful characters. Call 0844 871 7650.

7. The Rifles.

Thursday, August 23, £20, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The Rifles formed in London in 2004. You can catch the full, original line-up – Joel Stoker, Lucas Crowther, Rob Pyne and Grant Marsh – performing songs from the five brilliant albums and numerous singles live at Komedia.

8. Jacqui Dankworth.

The jazz siren will be at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, August 23 (8pm). Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Given her musical pedigree – daughter of Dame Cleo Laine and Sir John Dankworth – it is no surprise that Jacqui is firmly positioned as one of the UK’s foremost jazz vocalists. In this special evening, Jacqui is joined by a stellar group of musicians as she turns her attention to some of the most iconic vocalists of the 20th century.” Tickets are £15 from ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

9. Afternoon Tea at the Movies – The Sound of Music.

Thursday, August 23, 1pm, £5, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Another delightful afternoon that starts with the heart-warming The Sound of Music, which earned five Oscars in 1965. The movie combines a powerful tale with catchy, uplifting music and the breathtaking scenery of Salzburg. There is an afternoon tea package available afterwards.

10. Newhaven Festival.

August 18 to September 2. Sixteen independent cultural events across the town and ten Artwave open house venues. Including: children’s workshops, walks and talks, Newhaven Gig Club regatta. On Sunday, August 19, TV presenter Alistair Appleton will interview Newhaven inhabitants in an intimate setting. West Quay, Newhaven, 10.30am-5pm, www.newhavenfestival.co.uk.

