Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 24-30

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Play That Goes Wrong.

Monday, August 27, to September 1, £15-£36.50, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This Olivier award-winning comedy introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. But, as the title suggests, the theatrical gods are against them. The show started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance. It has since played to an audience of almost one and a half million worldwide. In 2017, The Play That Goes Wrong played simultaneously in 12 countries.

2. Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Until September 1, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Music is indeed the food of love, which is proved by the passionate rock ’n’ roll score to the Return to the Forbidden Planet. The classic hits come thick and fast to move along this tale of Captain Tempest and his spaceship crew as they confront uncharted planets, unknown monsters and unrequited love. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, this Olivier Award winning musical expertly uses easy-on-the-ear Shakespeare verse, as well as a plethora of rock ’n’ roll classics and an amazing roller-skating robot to produce a feel-good family musical. The show is from the same production team behind last summer’s One Man Two Guvnors.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, August 24-26, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another hilarious selection of stand-ups. Acts can include: Andrew Bird, Keith Farnan, Ben Norris, MC Stephen Grant, Graeme Collard and Marise Gaughan. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing on each night.

4. Voodoo Room: A Night of Hendrix and Cream.

Friday, August 24, 8pm, £17, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Voodoo Room deliver a tribute gig that features all of your favourite Hendrix and Cream tunes. Virtuoso guitarist Peter Orr has been thrilling audiences for nearly three decades, mixing classic riff-based rock anthems with the energy and style evocative of their time. Drummer John Tonks is a leading session musician who has worked with the likes of Massive Attack, Steve Winwood, The Streets and Fish. Completing the line-up is Andy Tolman, who has played live bass for the likes of Ben E King, Jo Harman, Alfie Boe and Rodriguez.

5. Gamarjobat – The Shut Up Comedy From Japan.

Monday, August 27, £10-£15, 6pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Since storming the Edinburgh and Brighton Fringes in the 2000s Gamarjobat (pronounced Ga-ma-jo-bat) have become one of the few acts that can truly claim to be a global sensation, having performed in 36 countries, from Broadway to China, and racked up more than 50 million views on YouTube.

6. Copenhagen.

Until September 22, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In the Second World War German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret. Starring Charles Edwards.

7. Comedy.

Jimmy Carr brings The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour to Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, August 24 at 8pm. Jimmy is gathering a selection of his very best jokes along with brand-new material to promise the ultimate comedy show. Visit worthingtheatres.co.uk to buy tickets. Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to more than two million people across four continents. He’s won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award. Now all that experience is being put to good use.

8. The Freewheeling Yo La Tengo.

Wednesday, August 29, £22, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This is a rare opportunity to see this ever-surprising band in a setting more intimate and interactive than any show in their 30-plus year career.

9. Roy Chubby Brown.

The controversial comedian is at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on August 31. “To understand Chubby, you need to know that he had tough start in life,” a spokesperson said. “In his youth, he was constantly in trouble, so he joined the merchant navy to get away from the bad influences in his life that were the cause of his bad behaviour. During his free time he learned to play ukulele, piano, and drums. He then joined a local band and caught the entertainment bug.” After some line-up changes, they ended up as a double act, Alcock and Brown. Chubby then went solo and went on to release 27 successful live videos. Call 01342 302000.

10. Broadway Sound 2018.

Sunday, August 26, 11am-10pm. Music enthusiasts are invited to The Broadway in Haywards Heath for this unique It’s Magic festival. Tickets are £10, or £15 on the day, and children can get in for free (11 and under). The first performer will bring The Broadway to life at 11am and the street will be closed to traffic with a stage at each end. People from all over the South East will have a chance to mingle and enjoy an eclectic mix of high-energy tunes delivered back-to-back. The event is a family-friendly community festival and is aimed at people of all ages to support Sussex talent. There will be bands, singers and musicians performing a variety of genres including classical, folk, pop, jazz and country. Book your tickets at www.itsmagic.org.uk or in person from Broadbridges, Sussex Road; Fun Bags Party Shop; Orange Square; and Savannah, The Broadway, Haywards Heath.

