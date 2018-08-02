Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 3-9

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Wonder Project.

Wakehurst’s new two-mile, interactive art experience runs until Sunday, August 5. The Wonder Project, which opened on July 26 and has been well received by Sussex art lovers, takes visitors on a journey through the wild landscape and explores our evolving and complex relationship with nature. The evening features specially commissioned soundscapes, sculptures and artworks from esteemed UK artists and studios, and it has been curated by arts collective Shrinking Space. Guests can wander through the woods, meadows and glades to see the works embedded in the landscape. The project includes works by Brighton-based artist Joe Acheson, sound designer Tim Southorn, creative video design studio Limbic Cinema and artists Eloise Moody, Vicky Long, Larry Achiampong and Aida Amoako. The attraction is open from 7pm-9pm (£15, kids £6). Visit kew.org/wakehurst or call 0844 209 7359.

2. The Stars Of The Commitments.

Friday, August 3, £28.50, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. Stars from the film The Commitments are coming to Eastbourne. Funny, musical and dramatic, the movie tells the story of the rise and fall of Dublin Soul band, The Commitments. They are managed by Jimmy Rabbitte, an unemployed wheeler and dealer with a vision to create The World’s Hardest Working Band. This show features the hits ‘Mustang Sally’, ‘Midnight Hour’ and ‘Try A Little Tenderness’.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, August 3-5, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An evening of award-winning stand-up comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Up to five shows every weekend. Acts can include: Erich McElroy, James Redmond, Ninia Benjamin, MC Stephen Grant, Meryl O’Rourke and Adam Beardsmore. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s on each night.

4. Return to the Forbidden Planet.

August 9 to September 1, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Music is indeed the food of love, which is proved by the passionate rock ’n’ roll score to the Return to the Forbidden Planet. The classic hits come thick and fast to move along this tale of Captain Tempest and his spaceship crew as they confront uncharted planets, unknown monsters and unrequited love. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, this Olivier Award winning musical expertly uses easy-on–the-ear Shakespeare verse, a plethora of rock ’n’ roll classics and a roller-skating robot to produce a feel-good family musical. The show is from the same production team behind last summer’s One Man Two Guvnors.

5. Stephen Page.

Monday, August 6, £30, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page returns to the UK this month. Steven’s powerful tenor is among the most recognizable voices in popular music. He is a founding member of The Barenaked Ladies with whom he toured the globe and sold millions of albums.

6. The Meeting.

Until Saturday, August 11, tickets start at £28, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Rachel has been the voice for her deaf mother since she was born, but now she wants to be heard for herself. The two have found sanctuary in a Quaker community that reveres silence, but the world is at war and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to live in Friendship. When a stranger arrives, their fragile peace is set to shatter. This powerful new play, written by Charlotte Jones and directed by Natalie Abrahami (who is making her debut at Chichester), stars Laurie Davidson, Lydia Leonard, Gerald Kyd and Jean St Clair.

7. The Drifters.

Tuesday, August 7, £23.75-£28.75, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Drifters are the longest running singing group in pop history, having enjoyed more than 50 hits worldwide. They were created in 1953 by George Treadwell and Clyde McPhatter. George managed the band and laid the foundation of what would make The Drifters one of the greatest groups of all time.

8. Hello Again Neil Diamond.

August 8, £24, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Brooklyn Creed & The Salvation Band. Dubbed The Voice of Diamond, Brooklyn (bottom circular picture) has an uncannily similar timbre to his idol. The musicians hand pick specific live and studio versions of Diamond’s performances under the critical gaze of MD/ keyboard player Dave Jenkins to ensure absolute authenticity. Evocative imagery and video enhance the magic.

9. Black Magic – The Little Mix Show.

August 8, 7pm, £13-15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Dance, scream and sing along to this highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix. The Little Mix Show brings the full pop concert experience to your doorstep with live vocals and full-on choreography.

10. That’ll Be The Day.

Thursday, August 9, £19-£25.50, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, 0844 871 7650, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. After an incredible three decades of touring the UK’s number one rock ’n’ roll variety production returns with another brand new show. A spokesperson said: “That’ll Be The Day is highly acclaimed for its special ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s plus more hilarious comedy. Originally established on the cabaret circuit in the late 1980s, the show began playing regional theatres in the early ’90s. Now it performs more than 200 shows a year to capacity audiences across the UK.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.