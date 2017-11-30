Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, December 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Quiz.

Until Saturday, December 9, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, cft.org.uk. Was Charles Ingram really guilty of cheating on the TV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? James Graham’s new play is a provocative re-examination of the events and a razor-sharp analysis of the 21st century’s attitude towards truth and lies. Based on the book Bad Show: The Quiz, the Cough, the Millionaire Major by Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett, this production probes Millionaire’s most controversial moment and asks the audience whether the jury got it right.

2. Forbidden Nights.

Friday, December 1, £19.50, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Back by popular demand, Forbidden Nights returns with a new sexy circus show. It’s an evening of sultry delights, tricks and acrobatics from talented circus performers who are very easy on the eyes. There will be aerial chains, fire acts and live musicians, as well as a side-splitting comedy compère.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

December 2-3. 7pm/ 8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Stand-up acts include: Geoff Norcott, Raymond and Mr Timpkins and MC Stephen Grant. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

4. Bent Double.

Sunday, December 3, £10-£13, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Eleanor Tiernan, Suzi Ruffell, Abi Roberts, MC Zoe Lyons. An irreverent comedy night full of fun and frolics.

5. Dancing Vessels.

Philomena Harmsworth’s art studio is open for one weekend only on December 2-3 (11am-4pm). With her new 3D vision, the art work is currently racing through the territory of ‘women as vessels’ – female figurines made up of traditionally thrown, domestic ware. This time, they will be dancing! See the creations and join Philomena for stories by the fireside. Studio Philomena is at 7 Baker Street, Uckfield, TN22 5BJ. Visit www.philomenaharmsworthart.co.uk to find out more.

6. Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra.

December 3, 2.45pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, www.brightondome.org. Spokeswoman Catherine Stead said: “The third concert of the Brighton Phil’s current season at Brighton Dome takes us from the sun-drenched Italian Riviera to the jazz clubs of pre-war America courtesy of three great Romantic composers: Elgar, Ravel and Rachmaninov, in the company of conductor laureate Barry Wordsworth and the illustrious pianist Melvyn Tan (top circular picture). Elgar’s concert overture In the South is a fabulous evocation of a family holiday in Alassio that perfectly captures the delights of an Italian town and the grandeur of the Italian coast. Sumptuous and punchy, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major is infused with the jazz-age glamour that he experienced on a concert tour of America and in the clubs of Paris.” Tickets cost £12-£38.

7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

December 1 to January 1, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Headlining the show is Chesney Hawkes who steps into pantoland as Snow White’s very own handsome prince. Spokesman Stephen Sheldrake said: “The hitmaker was catapulted to fame in 1991 when, aged 19, he played the lead in the film Buddy’s Song, a popular coming-of-age tale, which featured a young Chesney juggling the teenage challenges of school and dating with the determination to become a world-famous popstar. Following the film, The One and Only was released from the soundtrack and became an instant hit at home and abroad, shooting to the top of the charts in the UK and making the top ten stateside. With five weeks spent at number one, the hit track became the 20th most successful release of the ’90s and has gone on to be the subject of numerous compilation albums, TV ads, TV theme music, film soundtracks and, now a student anthem, continues to top ‘Best pop song of the nineties’ polls. X Factor star Cassie Compton also joins the cast.

8. The Storytelling Army.

December 6, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. This event is being masterminded by Stef O’Driscoll (bottom circular picture). She is the artistic director of Nabokov, a cross-artform, narrative-led company who tell modern and political stories. Building on success earlier this year at the Brighton Festival, they are promising an evening of storytelling, music and camaraderie, working with community partners from Brighton & Hove. Stef said: “In May, when Kate Tempest was guest artistic director of the Brighton Festival, her ethos was making art more social and less elite. That was her focus in the sense of engaging with members of the community that we have never engaged with before. The Storytelling Army was born out of that concept. A collection of people popped up around Brighton over one weekend telling their every-day epic stories. My company nabokov supported this, championing these every-day stories, which might be things like ‘I kept sober’, looking at and celebrating all the little every-day things.”

9. Cabaret.

Tuesday to Saturday, December 5-9. From £17.90, 7.45pm (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Will Young reprises his critically acclaimed performance of Emcee in Rufus Norris’ production of Cabaret. Ever since winning Pop Idol in 2002, Will has become one of the UK’s most popular music artists. Playing Sally Bowles will be musician and TV presenter Louise Redknapp.

10. JW-Jones.

Wednesday, December 6, £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This renowned Canadian singer-songwriter and blues guitarist has released nine albums and performed in 23 countries across four continents. In 2015 and 2016, JW played more than 100 shows per year, including being invited five times to perform alongside Buddy Guy, and twice with Woodstock legends, Canned Heat.

