Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 2-8

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Friday, February 2. From £23, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The UK’s number one tribute to Johnny Cash is fronted by singer-songwriter Clive John. The Spirit Band re-create the songs of the The Man in Black with astonishing accuracy and aim to truly capture what it must have been like to be at a real Johnny Cash show. The concert also features Amanda Stone as June Carter.

2. Dear Esther Live.

Friday, February 2, £15, £18.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Dear Esther Live immerses audiences in the mind of a lone narrator as he traverses a bleak and desolate Scottish island. No two performances are ever the same, because the computerised environment of the island is explored live by an on-stage operator. BAFTA-winning composer Jessica Curry’s score will be performed live by a piano quintet with soprano.

3. Hundred Watt Club.

A burlesque and cabaret celebration of the 1980s comes to Hove’s Old Market. Producer Lena Mae says: “Slip into skin-tight lycra for blockbusting burlesque striptease, time-travelling tunes, soft-focus circus acts and ridiculous retro comedy, all this with a healthy serving of seductive power ballads. On Friday, February 2, at 8pm we’ll be commanding the stage of The Old Market, 11A Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS. Tickets are £15 and are available by visiting www.theoldmarket.com or calling the box office on 01273 201801. Admission is strictly over 18s. Not for the faint-hearted; adult themes employed and embraced! Starring award-winning comedienne Tina T’urner Tea Lady, international circus star Daisy Black, London’s busiest burlesque troupe The Folly Mixtures, and power ballad queen Chastity Belt (among others), this show is set to be an unmissable treat.”

4. Live at Brighton Dome.

Saturday, February 3, £ 15-£20, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. This new comedy night aims to bring audiences a regular mixed-bill of talent. The inaugural show will feature Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Daniel Kitson, Tim Key and Nish Kumar, one of the UK’s top political comics.

5. Jim Mullen Organ Trio.

Saturday, February 3, 8pm, £17 front four rows, £15 for the rows behind, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440, ropetacklecentre.co.uk. Jim Mullen is a truly original voice in contemporary jazz guitar. Originally from Glasgow, he has worked with the likes of Pete Brown, Brian Auger, Vinegar Joe and Kokomo to name a few. In 1975 he met sax player Dick Morrissey, which started a 15-year collaboration as jazz/funk-fusion group Morrissey-Mullen. Since then Jim has worked with stars including Georgie Fame and Claire Martin. He is a three-time winner at the British Jazz Awards and he received the iconic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

6. Winter barn dance.

Saturday, February 3, All Saints Community Arts Centre, Lewes. People can blow away the winter chills and raise money for the Starfish Youth Music Group at a winter barn dance on a sprung wooden floor. Fun and friendly dancing with Sussex band Bring Back The Wolf (top circular picture) is promised, with Sarah McClauglin calling the steps. The event is suitable for the absolute beginner or the experienced dancer. Tickets are £8 in advance from Union Music, Lansdown Place, Lewes, or £10 on the door. The dance starts at 7.30pm and continues until 11pm with support musicians. More info on 07772 031269.

7. Jon Richardson and Friends.

Feb 6, £24.15, 8pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Featuring Rob Beckett, Joe Wilkinson, Adam Hills and more. A mixed bill of comedy raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust. The show is suitable for ages 14+ (parental guidance). Jon Richardson is a comedian who is well known for his appearances on Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

8. John Robins.

Saturday, February 7, £14.50, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Double Chortle Award winning comedian John Robins (bottom circular picture) – one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in comedy – heads to the Komedia while reflecting on love, loss and lamenting the fact he can’t break up with himself. In The Darkness of Robins, John attempts to grapple with life’s fall-outs, offering powerful, angst-ridden comedy at its finest. John has firmly established himself on the UK comedy circuit since his debut in 2005, and with fellow comedian Elis James has enjoyed incredible success with The Elis James and John Robins show on Radio X, which led to one of the UK’s most popular podcasts.

9. Andy Zaltzman.

Wednesday, February 7, £12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Andy Zaltzman is a stand-up comedian, broadcaster and author, who has firmly established himself in the vanguard of British omedy with his unique brand of political satire. He is also the writer and presenter of the hit satirical podcast The Bugle. Since its inception in 2007 The Bugle has gained a worldwide fan-base, airing almost 300 episodes and averaging 1 million downloads each month. Andy’s numerous TV appearances include Unspun with Matt Forde (Dave), John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Comedy Central), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC Three), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave) and Newsnight (BBC Two). To learn more about Andy’s comedy, to listen to The Bugle Pocast or to find out about his other upcoming shows, visit www. andyzaltzman.co.uk.

10. The Winslow Boy.

February 8-17. Tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. From the producers of Single Spies, a major new revival of Terence Rattigan’s best-loved play opens at Chichester. Having been expelled from the Royal Naval College for stealing a five-shilling postal order, cadet Ronnie Winslow’s family is pulled apart by the repercussions of this charge. Set against the values of 1910 Edwardian London, the Winslow family fight to clear his name.

