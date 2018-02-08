Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 9-15

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. War Horse.

Until Saturday, February 10. From £20, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This tour of War Horse coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the show’s tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014. Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, this tale of a boy called Albert and his horse Joey is set during World War I. It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings horses to life on stage.

2. Naomi Bedford and Paul Simmonds.

Friday, February 9, £10, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Naomi and Paul released a new album, Songs My Ruiner Gave Me, in October last year. Featuring contributions from Andy Summers, Justin Currie and Folk Award winner Ben Walker, the record is an eclectic, roots-based exploration of love, madness and obsession.

3. The Rocket Man.

Friday, February 9. Tickets from £28, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Rocket Man is a stirring tribute to multi-Grammy award-winning superstar Sir Elton John. The concert charts the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artists of all time, combining breath-taking vocal and piano performances with flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show and an outstanding live band. The concert offers all the hits like ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘I’m Still Standing’, ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues’, ‘Rocket Man’ and many more.

4. The Take That Experience.

Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm, £15 (concessions £14), The Civic Centre, Uckfield, 01825 747790, www.uckfieldciviccentre.com. The Take That Experience are one of the finest tributes to Take That across the UK and Europe. They have been wowing audiences everywhere with their amazing vocals, stunning costumes and electrifying dance routines...and they are coming to Uckfield on Saturday. The Take That Experience perform all the classic songs from the ’90s right through to the present day, including smash hits like ‘Pray’, ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘These Days’. Find out more at www.thetakethatexperience.co.uk.

5. The Grumbleweeds Laughter Show.

Feb 10, 2.30pm, £15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequermead.org.uk, 01342 302000. Join legendary comedy act The Grumbleweeds for a show full of laugh-out-loud comedy routines, a wonderful female singer, a brilliant support comic, theatrical magic and fun for the whole family. See exactly what’s kept The Grumbleweeds at the very top of their game for over 50 years as they perform some of their hilarious comedy routines in this variety spectacular.

6. Dandelion Charm.

Sunday, February 11, 7pm, The Brunswick, Hove. Newhaven duo Dandelion Charm (top circular picture) release a new EP with a launch gig at The Brunswick. Riding The Flood is a new five-track record by John and Clare Fowler, who combine prog, folk and rock influences into a blend of harmonies, melodies, musicianship and heartfelt lyrics. Dandelion Charm will be performing songs from the EP with a full band. Clare said: “The themes we deal with in our songs are not frivolous ones. They are all about aspects of real life, things that we’ve seen or been part of. Fear and self-doubt, optimism and determination, family, relationships and addiction are some of the emotions and situations we explore on Riding The Flood.” Find out more at www.dandelioncharm.com.

7. A Square World.

Monday, February 12, £5-£7, 11.30am and 2.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. In the Founders Room, suitable for ages three to six. When the daily routine of three friends’ lives suddenly changes, they discover – with a little fun and mayhem – how to adapt their world so they can keep playing together. A Square World looks at the unfairness of being left out in a world designed for everyone else but yourself. The non-verbal story uses simple design and object manipul-

ation to create an imaginative world where anything can happen. Find out more at darylbeeton.com/asquareworld.

8. LOL Comedy Club.

February 14, 8.15pm, £8.50, Crown & Anchor, Shoreham. Comedy returns to Shoreham’s Crown & Anchor’s Long Room on Valentine’s Day. A club spokesperson said: “LOL Comedy Club introduces the unique Valentine’s Day Comedy Massacre on February 14, which includes a stint from the comedian who played Tinky Winky in BBC’s hit TV show Teletubbies. Side-splitting humour hits Sussex in the form of stand-ups Stephen Carlin, Martin ‘HurlyBurly’ Huxter, Dave ‘Tinky Winky’ Thompson and Rebekka Turner (bottom circular picture).” Call 01273 463500. Visit www.crownandanchorshoreham.co.uk.

9. Fairport Convention.

Thursday, February 15, 7.30pm, £24-£25.50, Connaught Theatre, Worthing. Fairport Convention recently celebrated their golden anniversary. They are back this year with their Fifty Plus One tour, taking in Worthing’s Connaught Theatre. Violinist Ric Sanders says: “For a band that started in the 1960s… well, there are not many bands like that left. Just the Stones – and they had a few years on us!” Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at www.worthing

theatres.co.uk/fairport-convention. Find out more about the band at www.fairportconvention.com.

10. Ed Byrne – Spolier Alert.

Thursday, February 15. From £28.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled? Come and watch as comedian Ed Byrne takes on this question. Ed Byrne said: “I originally intended to call the show ‘I’ll Millennial You in a Minute’, but my promoter considered the title ‘off-puttingly baffling’. That’s my own chainsaw in the photo, by the way.”

