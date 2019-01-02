Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 4-10

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Rocky Horror Show.

Until Saturday, January 5, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Rocky Horror Show is the big Christmas event at Brighton’s Theatre Royal this year. A spokesperson said: “The Rocky Horror Show tells the story of Brad and his fiancée Janet, two squeaky clean college kids who meet Dr Frank’n’Furter when their car breaks down outside his house while on their way to visit their former college professor. It is an adventure they’ll never forget.”

2. Cinderella.

The Eastbourne panto runs until Sunday, January 13. It stars funnyman Tucker as Buttons and Martyn Knight as one half of the ugliest sisters. Scott St. Martyn makes his Eastbourne debut as Floribunda Hardup. Impressionist Hilary O’Neil takes the tiara as Fairy Godmother with Laura Baldwin (fresh from West End hit Eugenius) as Cinderella, and Katherine Glover as Prince Charming. Tickets for Cinderella are priced from £14.50. Call 01323 412 000.

3. The Maydays.

Friday, January 4, 7.30pm, £10, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. As well as performing their five-star show Tonight’s Top Story, The Maydays will be joined by guest improv superstars. This show is inspired by newspaper articles cut out by the audience just minutes before curtain time. A spokesperson said: “This is improv without tricks, gimmicks or games, just a live comedic exploration, through scenes and songs, of the secret heart of your city.”

4. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday, January 4 (8pm), and Saturday, January 5 (7pm), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy and a meal. The comedians for both evenings will include Rhys James, Phil Jerrod, Raymond and Mr Timpkins and MC Stephen Grant. Please arrive early and order drinks and food ahead of the show, seating is allocated on arrival. Please note that doors close 15 minutes before show time. Line-ups subject to change.

5. WSO Viennese Celebration.

January 6, 2.45pm, £19, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. A concert full of uplifting music from the vast repertoire of the Strauss family and their contemporaries. The concert opens with the Donna Diana overture by Emil Reznicek. Other works include Franz Lehar’s Gold and Silver Waltz and Franz von Suppe’s Poet and Peasant Overture. Johann Strauss II is represented by four waltzes– The Blue Danube, Voices of Spring, Accelerations and Roses from the South.

6. Bent Double.

Sunday, January 6, 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), over 18s only, unreserved cabaret seating, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A gay-friendly, irreverent night of stand-up comedy. Headliner Jayde Adams, Jake Howie and MC Zoe Lyons. Enjoy the full Bent Double experience by purchasing a Side Saver ticket (the show plus three side dishes) for £23. Bent Double is the winner of the Chortle Award for Best Comedy Club Night in the UK 2017.

7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

January 8-12, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.placesleisure.org/centres/clair-hall. The Weald Theatre Group present their 76th charity pantomime. “Over its 75 years the group has raised over £100,000 for local charities,” said a spokesperson. “The charities to benefit in 2019 are St Peter and St James Hospice and Woodlands Mead School for Special Needs. We are always keen to get nominations from local charities to receive donations.” Email anneskinner0@gmail.com.

8. Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band.

January 9, 7.30pm, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band, conducted by Guy Barker, celebrate music from the golden age of song. This show sees Clare and her musicians traverse a rich landscape of tunes, including classics from Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart, and more. Clare is a vocalist from Yorkshire who has become famous for her singing and for having signed the biggest ever recording deal by a British jazz singer.

9. The Nutcracker.

Moscow City Ballet. Until January 6, Chichester Festival Theatre. This spectacular production is presented in classic Russian style with a full orchestra. It tells the story of Clara, who is whisked away on an adventure by her Nutcracker Prince. The ballet is set to Tchaikovsky’s score and features stunning costumes. A spokesperson said: “An enchanting treat for the whole family, this delightful tale is the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet.”

10. Comedy Night.

Jan 10, 8pm, £10-£12, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Neil Masters will be the MC and the show features the stand-up skills of Noel James, Tom Deacon and Danny Garnell. Noel has been treading the boards for 25 years with his unique style. Tom has been performing stand-up for nine years and has four Edinburgh shows under his belt. Winner of ‘So You Think You’re Funny?’, Danny began a career as a wrestler at 15, but went into comedy after his injuries forced him out of wrestling.