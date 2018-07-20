Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, July 20-26

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Miss Hope Springs.

Friday, July 20, £12.50-£15, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Comedy cabaret chanteuse and down-on-her-luck ‘recovering showgirl’ Miss Hope Springs plays the piano and sings songs from her all-original, self-penned, repertoire and recounts torrid tales from her career.

2. Carpenters Gold.

Friday, July 20, £19-£20, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. This tribute show is produced by West End director and performer Vikki Holland-Bowyer. Vocalist Vikki promises a fast-moving production that accurately portrays not only The Carpenters’ musical brilliance, but also Richard and Karen Carpenter’s infectious magnetism. Vikki said: “As well as paying meticulous attention to Karen’s mannerisms, we’re also keen to faithfully recreate the pair’s brother-sister relationship and their playful interaction with both the band and the audience, which was a trademark of their live shows.” Richard Carpenter, played by musical arranger and vocalist Greg Stevenson, features on the piano alongside a band that is joined on the drums by Karen, just as the Carpenters would have performed live in concert. Visit facebook.com/carpentersgold to find out more about the show.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, July 20-22, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An evening of award-winning stand-up comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Up to five shows every weekend. Acts can include: Jimmy McGhie, Jake Lambert, Scott Capuro, MC Stephen Grant, Sarah Callaghan, Chris Betts, Alex Petrovic and Francis Foster. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

4. The Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Sunday, July 22. From £22.90, 3pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Directed by Ray McVay, featuring The Swing Time Jivers and The Polka Dot Dolls. Experience a ‘feel for the forties’ as the world’s greatest Big Band transports you back in time. The show features the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. Giving you a taste of the Lindy Hop dance moves of the 1940s are the energetic and exciting Swing Time Jivers. The Polka Dot Dolls will be singing the songs of the Andrews Sisters as well. Hear the music that got everyone through the war with smiles on their faces and laid the foundations of pop music. Songs incude: ‘In the Mood’, ‘Moonlight Serenade’, ‘American Patrol’, ‘Little Brown Jug’, ‘Tuxedo Junction’ and the hit that became pop history’s first gold disc, ‘Chattanooga Choo Choo’.

5. Ivor Dembina and Dave Green.

Edinburgh previews. Sunday, July 22, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Comedian Ivor Dembina prepares for his sixth consecutive Edinburgh sell-out year and award-winning Dave Green performs his highly anticipated debut hour.

6. Joanne McNally and Ivo Graham.

Monday, July 23, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh previews. Joanne Mcnally tries out a brand-new hour of no-holds-barred stand-up in Wine Tamer and Ivo Graham (top circular picture) returns with a fifth helping of parentally-approved navel-gazing.

7. Graham Nash.

Tuesday, July 24, £39.50-£45, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Legendary artist Graham Nash – of the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash – will be performing an evening of songs and stories. His remarkable body of work begins with his contributions to The Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68, including ‘Stop Stop Stop’, ‘Pay You Back With Interest’, ‘On A Carousel’, ‘Carrie Anne’ and ‘Jennifer Eccles’, continuing all the way to This Path Tonight, his most recent solo album.

8. Pupik.

Bottom circular picture. July 24-25, £10.50-£12.50, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Pupik is a visual and physical two-woman dance show, created and performed by Naomi Silman, from award-winning company Lume Teatro, Brazil, and by her friend Yael Karavan, of Karavan Ensemble, UK. Pupik, which means navel in Hebrew, premiered in Brazil in 2015 and went on to tour throughout the country and to Portugal in 2016-2017. Now the show is in the UK in a new English adaptation supported by Arts Council England. Naomi said: “The message of the piece is to show the human connection that we make through friendship and that when friendship connects two people together, it does not matter how great the distances are that separate them.”

9. Me and My Girl.

Until August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. The new staging is directed by Daniel Evans with choreography by Alistair David. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene. The show also stars Clive Rowe and Alex Young. Book and Lyrics by L Arthur Rose and Douglas Furber.

10. Dial M for Murder.

Until Saturday, July 21, £16-£23.50, 7.45pm, (Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. This is a brand new production of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller. Joining Oliver Mellor (Coronation Street) in the lead part of Tony Wendice, the husband with murderous intent, is Katy Dean as his socialite wife Margot Wendice; Phil Stewart (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) as Captain Lesgate; Marcus Hutton as Max Halliday, Tony’s best friend; and John Hester as Inspector Hubbard. Produced by phil&ben Productions, in association with Eastbourne Theatres, this darkly gripping thriller was made infamous when it was adapted for film by Alfred Hitchcock. Suave Tony Wendice and his beautiful wife Margot seem to be a perfect couple, happily in love for all the world to see. But nothing is quite as it seems.

