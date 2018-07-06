Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, July 6-12

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Hairspray.

Until Saturday July 7, £28-£38.50, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Join big-hearted Tracy Turnblad, heartthrob Link Larkin and all the kids of 1960s Baltimore as they dance their hearts out at the Devonshire Park Theatre. Hairspray is a musical based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake, by cult filmmaker John Waters. Set in Baltimore in 1962, Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

2. Edinburgh preview.

Saturday, July 7, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Critically acclaimed double act Short & Curly offer a new multi-sketch show and Norris & Parker are back with some debauched, late night sketch comedy for lovers of the strange.

3. King of Pop, starring Navi.

Moonwalk the night away at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Saturday, July 7, with Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi. Spokeswoman Sarah Oldham said: “King Of Pop – The Legend Continues stars Navi who was hired by Michael Jackson himself as the star’s official body double. With an incredible live band and dancers, the production features all of Jackson’s mega-hits in a fast-paced, two-hour show that will have you dancing in the aisles and singing along all night to the likes of ‘Thriller’, ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘Smooth Criminal’. Navi is widely regarded as the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet – a claim that is backed up by an incredible list of achievements chalked up in a career spanning three decades. As well as working for Michael as his official body double, the star also booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles. Michael not only applauded Navi for his renditions of ‘Smooth Criminal’ and ‘Billie Jean’, but also went on to give him a standing ovation, captured live on film by a local news crew. Since Michael’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJ Estate and has performed his tribute worldwide.” Tickets cost £15-£20. Call 01342 302000.

4. The Illegal Eagles.

July 7. From £19.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “This phenomenal group of musicians have been touring for over two decades and remain true Eagles fanatics. Their longevity and continued international acclaim are due in no small part to their extraordinary mastery of the Eagles’ distinctive sound. Featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire including ‘Hotel California’, ‘Take it to the Limit’, ‘Life in the Fast Lane’ and more.”

5. Motown’s Greatest Hits: How Sweet It Is.

Sunday, July 8. Tickets from £23.90, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This stunning live show combines first-class music with slick choreography and an amazing band to create one of the best motown experiences around. The concert features massive hits by legendary artistes like Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

6. This Is Elvis.

July 9-14. From £15.90, 7.45pm (Thurs/ Sat matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This new musical offers a fascinating insight into the great Elvis story, taking audiences back to 1968 when the major musical event of the year was the first live TV special for Elvis Presley. It would come to be known as The ’68 Comeback Special. Drawing phenomenal ratings, the event re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade.

7. Me and My Girl.

Until August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. The brand new staging is directed by Daniel Evans. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene.

8. Edinburgh previews.

Tuesday, July 10, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Sara Barron: For Worse and Laura Lexx: Trying (bottom circular picture). Sara Barron, the queen of New York’s live storytelling scene, delivers her debut stand-up hour. Filthy, funny and incisive, Barron skewers her husband, her child and herself. Laura Lexx spent 2017 trying to get through therapy, trying the patience of everyone, and trying for a baby. She’s done trying now; it’s time to laugh.

9. Bratislava Hot Serenaders.

With the Serenader Sisters, July 12, £18-£19, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. A vintage 21-piece orchestra playing swing and dance music of the ’20s and ’30s with classic musicianship, period dressing and genuine style. Led by trumpeter Juraj Bartoš, the ensemble features multi-reed players, three violins and the Serenader Sisters.

10. Dinosaur World Live.

Friday to Sunday, July 13-15, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs to life on stage in an interactive show for all the family. It presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the T- Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to the theatre. The show promises an entertaining and very educational experience. Performances are followed by post-show meet-and-greets where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person. You can find out more about the production at dinosaurworldlive.com.

