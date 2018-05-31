Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Tom Allen.

Tuesday, June 5, 8pm, £15.50 (concessions £12.50), Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Comedian Tom Allen is touring the UK with his debut tour show. A spokes-person said: “Soaked in Tom’s signature waspish snobbery and self-aggrandising wit, Absolutely addresses the elephant in the room that Tom is still living at home with his parents – because he can’t afford not to – in Bromley, Kent – heart of leave voters and Theresa May’s Brexit Britain. He’s always at home in Alan Bennett and Mike Leigh territory as he shares with us his up close and personal experiences of suburbia, especially since the Referendum. Tom addresses the ‘difficult times’ we live in but were things better ‘back in the day’ when he was kid and you could fit 15 kids in one car?” Tom Allen’s unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and camp, riotous storytelling has seen him perform all over the UK, Europe, Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, June 1-2, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Roger Monkhouse, Dave Langley, Carl Donnelly and MC Stephen Grant. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

3. Les Musicals.

Sunday, June 3, £19.25-£56.25, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Musical theatre’s leading men and X Factor stars Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Rhydian Roberts join forces for the first time ever to create a dramatic concert. The evening showcases smash hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time, with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Blood Brothers, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story and many more.

4. My Dad Wrote A Porno Live.

Monday, June 4, 8pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The team behind the smash hit podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno are coming to Theatre Royal Brighton. Jamie Morton, James Cooper and Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine perform their live adaption, which includes reading a “lost chapter” from Morton’s dad’s “notoriously-brilliant” Belinda Blinked saga. With more than 100 million global downloads, spawning a bestselling book and converting Hollywood megastars Elijah Wood, Michael Sheen and Daisy Ridley into mega-fans, My Dad Wrote A Porno recently scooped the prestigious European Lovie Award.

5. Andrea Gibson.

Monday, June 4, £17.50, 7pm, Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Winner of the Woman of the World Poetry Slam, Andrea presents a live show incorporating music with spoken word.

6. The Shacks.

June 5, £7, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Top circular picture. A spokesperson said: “There are precisely two moments when The Shacks will stop you dead in your tracks. The first comes when you hear their music – a seductively dreamy blend of early rock, vintage soul, and intimately hushed vocals that seem to float out weightlessly from the ether. The second comes when you see the band and realize that the artists behind these captivating sounds are, in fact, barely out of high school.”

7. Femi and The InRhythms.

Wednesday, June 6, £10-£12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Femi and The InRhythms, a seven-piece band from Lagos, Nigeria, mixes the cerebral musicality of afrobeat with the visceral grooves of funk, underpinned with Yoruba-English vocal styles to create futuristic world dance music. A spokesperson said: “Every now and then a new band emerges with music that is so far ahead of its time. One of these rare bands is Femi and The Inrhythms.”

8. The Music of George Harrison.

There’s a busy summer lined up for the ten-piece All Things Must Pass Orchestra, a tribute to the genius of George Harrison. They anticipated playing three gigs. Instead they are playing seven. Among them are dates at Underground Theatre, Eastbourne (June 6, £13, 8pm, 0845 680 1926), Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead (June 7, £17-£18, 7.30pm, 01342 302000), and The Komedia, Brighton (July 18, 7.30pm, £15, 0845 293 8480). Alex Eberhard (bottom circular picture) said: “We have been going for five years now, and we have got a growing following. With the response we have had, it gets easier promoting the shows. There are more people that know about us by word of mouth, and we are returning to theatres that we have played a few times before and they are asking us back.” Joining Alex in the band are: Stella Clifford (vocals), Imogen Ryall (vocals), Marianne Hillier-Brook (drums), Bernd Rest (guitar), Tony Williams (guitar), Dave Barnard (bass guitar), Simon Robinson (keyboards), Philippe Guyard (saxophone) and Paul Nieman (trombone). Visit www.allthingsmust pass.co.uk to find out more about the band.

9. An Evening with Adam Henson.

Thursday, June 7, £19.50-£22.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Adam Henson is possibly the best-known farmer in the UK, presenting his own section on BBC TV’s Countryfile to around seven million viewers every Sunday evening. In this live show fans can join Adam as he shares stories about his farming life, his TV career, and the running of the Cotswold Farm Park, together with his thoughts on British Agriculture. There will also be a chance to ask your own questions. There will be a book signing after the show.

10. Kevin and Karen.

Thursday, June 7, £31-£41, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Following a sensational sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing duo Kevin and Karen Clifton are back with a brand new show. Fans can expect a sultry, hip-swinging journey through the Waltz, Cha Cha, Fox Trot, Tango and Salsa. It’s a high-energy performance filled with sassy tunes, heart-pounding choreography and sparkling costumes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.