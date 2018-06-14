Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 15-21

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, June 15-17, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Pete Firman, Angela Barnes, Eddy Brimson, Charlie Baker, MC Alistair Barrie, MC Maff Brown and Ray Badran. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

2. Coffee Concert.

June 16, £15, 11am, All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Lewes Chamber Music Festival. This concert offers late Romantic music by Richard Strauss (String Sextet from Capriccio Op.85, 1942) and Bliss (Oboe Quintet, 1927). A spokesperson said: “Bliss’s musical studies were cut short by the first World War. During his brief time at the Royal College of Music he got to know the music of the Second Viennese School, but his post-war music tends more towards a more traditional romantic style. The concert begins with the prelude to Richard Strauss’s final Opera, premiered in 1942.” Coffee from 10.30am.

3. The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.

Saturday, June 16, 7pm, Framfield Grange, Uckfield, 01435 812 233. A spokesperson said: “Calling all Ukulele fans! If you’d like to experience the global sensation that is nothing short of a national treasure, then make your way to Framfield on Saturday where The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be dazzling a black tie audience in a beautiful, privately owned Sussex garden in aid of the Friends of Sussex Hospices. The ‘Ukes’ have performed for the British Royal Family, the BBC Proms, Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall, delivering pure entertainment, dead-pan British humour and irresistible foot-tapping music.” Tickets (£95, £70 and £40) are available from www.friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk/concert.

4. Stuart Goldsmith.

Sunday, June 17, £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Now a dad and married, stand-up comedian Stuart Goldsmith brings his latest show, Like I Mean It, to Brighton Komedia. “This tour is all about finally being happy,” said Stuart. “I have completed the therapy. My therapist emailed and said: ‘I haven’t heard from you for ten months.’ I suppose I had all the required anxiety and depression that a lot of comedians suffer from.” But now Stuart has been able to give up his contstant over-analysing. “I’ve been able to relax that a bit, having achieved a wife and a baby. It has been such a huge year. The show last year was based on the birth. This one is really about how it finally feels to have got all that you wanted – and yet still sometimes find yourself feeling furious!” Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton or follow Stuart on Twitter @ComComPod.

5. Jazz Dance Company.

Sunday, June 17, £8-£15, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Decades. Jazz Dance Company presents an exciting array of athletic genres of jazz dance and musical theatre – through the past 12 decades. Follow the 36 strong company from the glamour of 1920s Hollywood through the decades of the 20th and 21st century to the present day, as they aim to capture the essence of these changing eras. Jazz Dance Company showcases a range of dance styles including hip hop, commercial, contemporary, music theatre, tap, technical and lyrical jazz. Their productions feature works from leading choreographers and Decades includes a culmination of pieces from Kenrick ‘H20’ Sandy MBE, (London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony), Kevan Allen (Jesus Christ Superstar), Nikki Trow (X Factor), Matthew Cole (Footloose, Flashdance), Anthony Whiteman (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (Zoonation, The Mad Hatters Tea Party).

6. Barbara Nice: Raffle.

June 19, £12-£14, 8pm, Komedia, 0845 293 8480. Join the Edinburgh Fringe’s favourite housewife Barbara Nice for an evening of proper good fun. It’s tip-top character comedy live from Phoenix Nights actress and comedian Janice Connolly. A playful, life-affirming show for all the family including the chance to win a prize.

7. Iolanthe.

Tuesday, June 19, from £16.90, 7.45pm until June 23 (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Universally regarded as Sir Arthur Sullivan’s most beautiful score, Iolanthe is a topsy-turvy love story between the most unlikely of couples… fairies and members of the House of Lords. This is an all-male production.

8. Marti Pellow.

Tuesday, June 19, £41-£46.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206, worthingtheatres.co.uk. Marti Pellow is one of Britain’s iconic music stars. Having achieved the highest accolades with one of the most successful bands in UK pop history (Wet Wet Wet), he now has a successful career as both a solo artist and as a leading musical theatre star. He has performed from Broadway to Tokyo, in sold-out theatre tours and in many starring roles in the West End. Find out more at www.martipellowofficial.co.uk.

9. Des O’connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live.

Wednesday, June 20, £23.50-£29.50, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Brought to you direct from the London Palladium, Des O’Connor joins Jimmy Tarbuck live on stage. Two legends of television, show-business and of the Royal Variety Performance come together, accompanied by music and video to reminisce and entertain in Eastbourne for one night only.

10. Travis.

Wednesday, June 20, £30-£50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Due to popular demand, Travis, one of Britain’s best loved bands play their classic album, The Man Who, in full at the Dome as part of their UK tour. Released 19 years ago, The Man Who is one of the most successful British albums of the past 20 years, spawning the singles ‘Writing To Reach You’, ‘Driftwood’, ‘Turn’ and ‘Why Does It Always Rain On Me?’

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.