Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 22-28

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Iolanthe.

Until Saturday, June 23, 7.45pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Universally regarded as Sir Arthur Sullivan’s most beautiful score, Iolanthe is a bizarre love story between the most unlikely of couples…fairies and members of the House of Lords. Torches flash in the darkness as a party of school boys venture into the magical surroundings of an old theatre. Find out what happens next when Sasha Regan’s acclaimed all-male show plays the Theatre Royal Brighton from June 19-23.

2. Peter Andre.

Friday, June 22, £29-£42, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. An evening with Peter Andre, unscripted interview discussion and Q&A. Peter is an accomplished global media star known for his successful music and TV career. He’s had numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and toured all over the world collecting a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, June 22-24, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Addy Van Der Borgh, Luke Toulson, Alistair Barrie, MC Stephen Grant, Daisy Earl, Will Preston and Russell Hicks. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

4. Oliver!

Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, £12-£15, 1pm/6pm (11am/4pm June 24) Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Youth production. Bullfrog Productions returns to Chequer Mead to present Lionel Bart’s Oliver! One of the most beloved British musicals around, the show vividly brings to life Dickens’s timeless characters with its ever-popular story of the boy who asked for more. The sensational score is full of irresistible songs including ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘You’ve Got to Pick-a-Pocket or Two’. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike.

5. The Case of the Frightened Lady.

Monday to Saturday, June 25-30. From £14.90, 7.45pm until June 30 (Thursday and Saturday matinees 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Classic Thriller series. When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret.

6. Matt Forde and Adam Hess.

Monday, June 25, £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Edinburgh preview. Matt Forde’s set offers ultra-topical comedy from the presenter of Unspun. Matt has also been on The Royal Variety Performance, Mock the Week, The One Show and Question Time. Adam Hess is an Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated comic and star of ITV’s Tonight at the London Palladium and Live from the BBC. A spokesperson said: “He’s five foot eleven, he hates other family’s plates, and he had his 18th birthday party on a riverboat on the Thames, so when people realised how boring it was they couldn’t leave.”

7. Jo Brand.

Tuesday, June 26, £20, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Fundraiser for Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal. Long established as one of the UK’s best female comics, Jo Brand is the star and writer of Getting On – the BBC’s BAFTA award-winning series set on a hospital’s geriatric ward, which was partly inspired by her earlier career in nursing. She also wrote and starred in the recent BBC follow up Going Forward. Jo will be performing in aid of the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal and will be supported by popular Hastings comedian Kate Tym.

8. Block.

June 27-28, £16.50, 8pm, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Pioneering companies NoFit State Circus and Motionhouse join forces to perform a thrilling show that blends circus and dance. Block is about life in the city; its contradictions and challenges. Some 20 blocks are deconstructed and reformed to create different cityscapes for the performers to play on.

9. Totally Tina.

Thursday, June 28, £21.50-£23.50, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. This concert has been the UK’s official number one Tina Turner tribute for the past five years (as voted by the Agents Association of Great Britain), with a Lifetime Achievement Award under its belt and a hectic, fast-growing gig schedule across the UK and Europe. Now seven years in the making, this show is still in-demand and contains the same passion, drive and attention to detail that’s earned Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her band the top spot since 2013. The team are fine-tuning their celebration with a whole host of exciting set changes and flamboyant costumes, new dance routines and the characteristic twists that make it a hit. For the first time ever, the band has been asking its audiences what songs they’d like to hear, so tunes like ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’ and ‘Typical Male’ will be added to the classic favourites.

10. Hay Fever.

Tuesday to Saturday, June 26-30. Hurstpierpoint Players’ next show will be Noel Coward’s Hay Fever. Spokesman Bob Sampson said: “A quiet weekend in the country does not go according to plan as all four members of the Bliss family have invited a guest, unbeknown to the others. A houseful of drama ensues.” Performances are 8pm at The Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint. Tickets from www.hurstplayers.org.uk. A box office will be open at the theatre on Saturday mornings from 10am until 1pm.

