Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, June 8-14

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, June 8-10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Dan Nightingale, Ed Patrick, Ian Moore, MC Stephen Grant, Alfie Brown, Chris Betts, Nico Yearwood and MC Laura Lexx. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

2. The Shires.

Saturday, June 9, £23.50-£33.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. The biggest selling UK country act of all time, The Shires have recently released their third album, Accidentally on Purpose, through Decca Records. Now the duo are on tour, performing their new music across the UK. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, their new album combines huge country-pop choruses and emotive lyrics about their journey, relationships and their time in the United States.

3. The Elixir of Love.

Saturday, June 9, £10-£20, 7pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. New Sussex Opera Chorus presents Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love, fully staged and sung in English with professional soloists and an orchestra. “The opera is Donizetti’s masterpiece,” said spokesman Paul Walker, explaining that the action has been transplanted to the Sussex seaside. “Director David Foster seizes every opportunity for comic touches that will resonate with audiences on NSO’s ambitious spring tour. In a plot that’s a good-natured exploration of the tangled webs we weave in love, David never lets us forget that this is a life-affirming comedy with a heart.” Visit www.newsussexopera.org.

4. Awful Auntie.

Until, Saturday, June 9, £23.50, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. When Stella sets off to visit London in 1933 with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea that her life is in danger. Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true. From the award-winning West End producers of Gangsta Granny comes David Walliams’ amazing tale of frights, fights and friendship.

5. Fleur de Paris.

June 9, £10-£12, group of six £60, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. French chanteuse Lo Polidoro and Fleur de Paris breathe new life into forgotten songs of Paris in the golden age of chanson and swing. Fleur de Paris celebrate 15 years with Fumée, a new album of rare gems and quirky songs full of humour drama and longing.

6. Lindi Ortega.

Tuesday, June 12, £15, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Plus support. Lindi Ortega is a Canadian country singer-songwriter who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. A spokesperson said: “Lindi Ortega gives fair warning: ‘Don’t come any closer to my heart /If you’re afraid of the dark.’ However, that shroud is slowly lifted in Liberty. As the narrative unfolds in this concept album, a central character emerges – one who finally sheds the darkness of her past and emerges into the light. As melodies and tempos change throughout Liberty, her journey carries her steadily forward.” Visit www.lindiortega.com.

7. Sarah Kendall – One-Seventeen.

Wednesday, June 13, £12-£14, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Nominated twice for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show and Total Fringe Sell Out 2015-2017, Sarah Kendall is currently on a UK tour with her latest show One-Seventeen. It’s a blistering hour and a half (two 45 minutes plus interval) of storytelling from the creator and star of the hit BBC Radio 4 series Australian Trilogy. Visit komedia.co.uk/brighton.

8. Derek Acorah – Love, Life, Laughter Tour.

Wednesday, June 13, £17-£18.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequer

mead.org.uk, 01342 302000. After his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which saw a phenomenal run to the final, 2018 sees Britain’s best loved and most entertaining medium take to the stage across the UK and Europe with his all new Love, Life, Laughter Tour. A spokesperson said: “A thoroughly modern medium whose appeal crosses the generations to young and old alike, Derek Acorah remains the forerunner in the field of paranormal and spiritual matters. Wherever Derek goes, others have always followed. Now comes your chance to experience just what makes Derek one of the foremost names in the world of psychic phenomena, as well as a celebrity, author and accomplished live performer.” Evenings of mediumship are not scientifically proven and are presented for educational and entertainment purposes only.

9. Lewes Chamber Music Festival.

Opening concert, Thursday, June 14, £17, 7.30pm, Trinity Church, St John sub castro, Lewes. The Lewes Chamber Music Festival opens with music by possibly the most famous composer to emerge from Vienna, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Erich Wolfgang Korngold, who was also hailed as a boy genius, wrote his first pieces of chamber music and an opera aged just 12. Mahler, Strauss and Zemlinsky were impressed and declared him a musical genius in the early 1900s. This concert features: C minor Quintet K406 by Mozart, Allegro in A minor D947 ‘Lebensstürme’ for four hands by Schubert and Piano Quintet Op.15 by Korngold. Visit www.leweschamber

musicfestival.com to find out more or buy tickets.

10. Jumpy.

June 15-23, New Venture Theatre, Brighton, 01273 746118. A spokesperson said: “Hilary, turning 50, once protested at Greenham Common and sees herself as a feminist. Now her protests tend to focus on persuading her daughter to go out fully clothed. She’s been married to Mark for too long – they rub along in a stale relationship. Their daughter is going through teenage stroppiness, but when Hilary and Mark discover that she’s sleeping with her boyfriend they have to decide if they want to be liberal or bring in some discipline.”

