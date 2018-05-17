Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, May 18-24

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Bridget Christie.

Friday, May 18, £17-£19, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Multi-award winning comedian Bridget Christie brings her brand new show, What Now?, to the Brighton Festival. A spokesperson said: “Brexit. Trump. Nuclear apocalypse. Environmental catastrophe. But let’s be positive, at least Hugh Hefner is dead! Is rolling news affecting your ability to enjoy the simple things in life? There has to be another way of living that is more enjoyable than this. But can Bridget find it?” Bridget’s last show, the critically acclaimed Brexit show, Because You Demanded It, completely sold out its 21-night Leicester Square Theatre run and subsequent UK tour. It won Best Show at the comedy industry Chortle Awards 2017 and was The Guardian’s No.1 Comedy of 2016. Visit brightonfestival.org.

2. The Drifters.

May 18, £24, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. The Drifters have embarked on a 60-date UK tour with a brand new show coming to East Grinstead’s Chequer Mead Theatre on Friday. Spokesman John Smith said: “The Drifters are back on the road with a line-up hand-picked by Tina Treadwell, president of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of The Drifters name. Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King. Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing hits such as ‘More Than A Number’ and ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row’. After the passing of her parents, it was down to Tina to continue the legacy of The Drifters name.”

3. Julie Roberts.

Hurstpierpoint-based jazz singer Julie Roberts has developed a large repertoire of mainly jazz and blues standards working with composer, musical arranger and pianist Michael Hinton. On Friday, May 18, Julie and Michael are performing their Jazz for Lunch show at the Brighton Fringe Festival. The programme will include not only jazz and blues favourites but also one or two Latin numbers and what Julie calls ‘intimate chanson’. The concert will take place at the Friends’ Meeting House in Ship Street, Brighton, from 12.15pm to 1.15pm. Tickets for the show are £8, available from the Fringe Festival box office. Visit www.brightonfringe.org or find out more about Julie’s music at www.julierobertsmusic.co.uk.

4 The Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

Sunday, May 20, £27, 7.30pm, The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, 01323 802020. After performances across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Indonesia, South Africa, Canada and the US, word of this show has spread among the MJ community. Audiences can get the full Michael Jackson concert experience with amazing impersonator Dantanio, plus a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes, state-of-the-art sound and theatrical lighting and effects.

5. Louise Reay: Eraserhead.

May 20, £6, 3pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “The first show in Edinburgh was banned...and lawyers told her to can the second show. How will the third show fare? Eraserhead is the latest instalment of award-winning comedian Louise Reay’s provocative trilogy on power and oppression. It’s a free country, isn’t it? Currently facing legal proceedings, Louise explores issues of free expression, censorship and oppression in modern Britain.”

6. Elf Lyons – Swan.

Tuesday, May 22, £8-£10, 8.30pm and May 23, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Elf Lyons, the giraffe-limbed raconteur and multi-talented wonder, is delighted to bring her smash hit show, Swan, to the Brighton Fringe. As her most ambitious and eccentric project yet, the hard-work paid off, gaining an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination for Best Show. Expect a fabulous mash-up far surpassing regular stand-up, with elements of storytelling, mime and even ballet.

7. An Evening with Mike Lindup and Phil Gould (Level 42).

May 22, £35, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Prolific songwriters, musicians and performers Mike Lindup and Phil Gould offer an intimate evening exploring some of their hits and best loved songs from the ’80s, ’90s and beyond. There will be a Q&A session, plus fun and games with prizes to be won and a charity auction. Profits to DebRA UK.

8. Dusty and the Shades of the ’60s.

Wednesday, May 23, £17-£19, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Featuring singer and actress Emily Clark with the singing trio The Shades, this show is dedicated to the invention of pop music, the songs and the stars of the ’60s. Dusty Springfield’s string of hits began on January 1, 1964, when she performed ‘I Only Want to be with You’ on the BBC’s new TV programme Top of the Pops. It was closely followed by ‘You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me’, ‘Son of a Preacher Man’ and ‘I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself’. All these songs and more will be performed in the show when Dusty and the Shades take audiences on a music-filled journey featuring the songs and songwriters who worked with Dusty over a 35-year career. The cast will perform a range of Dusty hits written by Burt Bacharach, Carole King and others including ‘Say A Little Prayer’, ‘Downtown’ and ‘Natural Woman’.

9. David Shrigley talk.

May 23, £10, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The Brighton Festival’s guest director David Shrigley will present an illustrated talk about his work. A spokesperson said: “The evening will contain numerous rambling anecdotes, but it will not be in the slightest bit boring: he has signed a written agreement to this effect, signed in his own blood.” Picture by Victor Frankowski.

10. Les Amazones d’Afrique.

Thursday, May 24, £10-£18.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. West Africa’s first all-female super group has formed in the fight against violence towards women, featuring some of the greatest Malian musicians of the moment: Mamani Keïta, Rokia Koné, Mariam Doumbia, Awa Sangho and Mariam Koné. Les Amazones d’Afrique combine the Mandingo tradition with the power of today’s African megacities.

