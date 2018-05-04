Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, May 4-10

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Nature of Forgetting.

Thursday to Friday, May 10-11, £10-£15.50, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. Tom has just turned 55. As he dresses for his birthday party, tangled threads of disappearing memories spark him into life, unravelling as a tale of friendship, love and guilt. This ambitious project with actors, mimes and musicians has been created in collaboration with UCL Neuroscience professor Kate Jeffery and inspired by interviews and workshops with organisations such as the Alzheimer’s Society.

2. Big Girls Don’t Cry.

Saturday, May 5. Tickets from £27.90, 8pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Tenth Anniversary Tour featuring The East Coast Boys. Experience the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons recreated by a phenomenal cast and live band. In the 1960s and ’70s the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli were propelled to super stardom by hits like ‘Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Walk Like a Man’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’.

3. Organ recital.

Sunday, May 6, 3pm, free, St Michael’s Church, Lewes. Sussex musician Nicholas Houghton gives an organ recital this Sunday at St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes. He will play Mendelssohn’s Sonata no 4, Hindemith’s Sonata no 2 and Lefébure-Wély’s Sortie in E flat. Nick is a conductor and organist working full-time as a freelance player, accompanist and choral director. He performs regularly as a continuo player, either on his 17th century-style Goetze and Gwynn chamber organ or his Bizzi harpsichord. He is currently music director of the Lewes Singers, the Lewes Chamber Choir and the East Sussex Community Choir and was, until recently, head of the East Sussex Academy of Music in Lewes.

4. Grumpy Old Women to the Rescue.

Saturday, May 5, £23.50-£26.50, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206206. Suited and booted in superhero outfits, the Grumpy Old Women are ready to save the day. Comedian Jenny Eclair has joined forces with Olivier Award-nominated performer Dillie Keane and comedy actress Lizzie Roper for their latest tour. Fed up with always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women have put their feet up in retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukelele orchestra and novelty fudge-making. But with the world in a bigger mess than ever before, is there anything that can tempt them off their backsides to unleash their superpowers and once more come to the rescue?

5. Rob Kemp – The Elvis Dead.

Monday, May 7, £10-£12, 8.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The multi-award-winning Edinburgh Fringe cult hit is back. The show presents the classic horror movie Evil Dead 2 reinterpreted through the songs of Elvis Presley.

6. A Donkey Called Keith.

Top circular picture. May 7, £10, 7.30pm, Latest MusicBar, Brighton, 01273 687171. The Dirty Carols sing rude, funny words to familiar tunes. The group was formed in 2014 by stand-up poet Louise Etheridge, whose work is commissioned by people such as Sandi Toksvig and performed by actors such as Hugh Grant and Shobna Gulati. Louise, The Dirty Carols’ chief lyricist, said: “We’ve always focused on making ourselves laugh, and, luckily, we’ve found this is a winning formula for making other people laugh too. We’re all very different characters so when we get together to rehearse it’s chaotic but hugely fun. We think this chaos and naturalness reflect in our performances and all our audiences have responded to it so far. We’re looking forward to bringing some rude fun to Brighton Fringe.” The Dirty Carols’ show, A Donkey Called Keith, features re-worded songs from all genres, including folk, pop and musicals, arranged in a cappella harmonies. The show runs for three dates during Brighton Fringe (May 7, 14 and 16) and is suitable for over 16s.

7. Grinstock Comedy Club.

Tuesday, May 8, 8pm (doors 7pm), £11 in advance, £13 on the door, Meridian Hall, East Grinstead, grinstockcomedy.co.uk. Now in its ninth year of providing award winning comedy Grinstock heads to its new home of The Meridian Hall in East Grinstead. These nights see a selection of top comedians from TV and the national circuit taking to the stage each month. The May 8 gig features MC Russell Hicks, British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito and edgy and intelligent stand-up Anthena Kugblenu. The headliner is Henry Paker who won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2008. Since then Henry’s many comic talents have seen him carve out a career as a comic writer, stand-up, actor and cartoonist.

8. Deerhoof and Stargaze.

Bottom circular picture. May 9, £15-£17.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, www.brightondome.org. This exclusive performance begins with a collaboration with orchestral collective Stargaze. Deerhoof’s founding member and drummer Greg Saunier presents special compositions for individual musicians based on tracks from the seminal 1993 album, In on the Kill Taker, by post-hardcore band Fugazi. The second half sees Deerhoof perform songs from their extensive back catalogue, before members of Stargaze rejoin the band onstage for a stunning finale.

9. The Rutles.

Thursday, May 10, £22.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Dictionary Pudding Presents The Rutles. Neil Innes and John Halsey bring their surreal Beatles-meets-Bonzo-Dogs-meets-Monty-Python full live show to Brighton on their farewell tour. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to find out more about the show.

10. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, May 11-13, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480, komedia.co.uk/brighton. Award-winning comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Geoff Norcott, Glenn Wool, Paul McCaffrey, MC Stephen Grant and Chelsea Hart. There is one more act to be confirmed. Visit www.komedia.co.uk to see who’s performing each night. The Krater Comedy Club takes place each weekend at the Brighton Komedia.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.