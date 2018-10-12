Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, October 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Total Stone Roses.

Friday, October 12, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076, www.wegottickets.com/event/425025. A 90-minute set of all of the best roses material including ‘She Bangs The Drums’, ‘Fools Gold’, ‘Waterfall, ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ and ‘Love Spreads’ as well as new tunes. Over the past seven years The Total Stone Roses have been playing sold-out gigs across the UK, which has gained them a solid following and the largest online presence of any Stone Roses tribute band.

2. Boeing Boeing.

Until October 13, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412 000. This hysterical production follows the complicated love life of Bernard (Alan Drake), an architect living in Paris who thinks he can cope with his three air-hostess fiancées. It’s just a question of timetables and a reliable housekeeper (Rebecca Wheatley) who plays the role of romantic air-traffic controller. But when his long lost cousin Robert (Philip Stewart) arrives Bernard’s life hits some turbulence.

3. Coda – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin.

Saturday, October 13, £12, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Coda are the UK’s most authentic-sounding and looking tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin, featuring four musicians who faithfully recreate the excitement, energy, passion and magic of the world’s most famous rock band. Expect all the classics in this two-hour show such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Rock and Roll’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and many more.

4. An evening with Glenn Miller and Friends.

October 14, 7.30pm, £15 (£12 conc), Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. An Evening with Glenn Miller and Friends is a charity big band concert hosted by councillor Bruce Forbes, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council. The show will feature all the popular big band tunes that inspired a generation and boosted morale during World War II. The 17-piece ConChord Big Band orchestra aims to recreate the sound of iconic 1940s swing orchestras.

5. Kilimanjaro Live Presents: Rose & Rosie – Overshare.

Monday, October 15, £28, 6.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Fun-loving and hilariously offbeat internet stars Rose Ellen Dix and Rosie Spaughton screen their first feature-length documentary, followed by an intimate Q&A and book signing. The married British comedy and entertainment duo have gained popularity through their online videos, amassing more than 160 million views to date.

6. Trench Brothers.

Wednesday, October 17, £12, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Trench Brothers is a new work that commemorates the contributions of ethnic minority soldiers during the First World War through music, theatre and puppetry, bringing to life their hopes and fears, as well as their camaraderie, courage and valour. A spokesperson said: “The show is made all the more poignant by its location in Brighton Dome, which served as an Indian Military Hospital during the war.”

7. Some Guys Have All The Luck.

Wednesday, October 17, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412 000. Some Guys Have All The Luck is a theatrical production that celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart – from street busker to international superstar. Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance assuming the persona of this legendary singer-songwriter and performer from the distinctive vocals to the swaggering showmanship.

8. Jason Donovan and His Amazing Midlife Crisis.

Thursday, October 18, £26, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Celebrating Jason’s 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through his life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly Come Dancing and much more. See Jason like you’ve never seen him before.

9. Hal Cruttenden – Chubster.

Right circular picure. Wednesday, October 17, £18, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480m. A spokesperson said: “Hal’s literally filled our screens recently on Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: Extra Slice, and Live at the Apollo. His daughters chose the title of his new stand-up show. He’s now on a diet.” Find out more about Hal’s comedy and see his latest tour dates at www.halcruttenden.com.

10. Sleepyhead.

October 18-20. £5-£7, 11.30am/ 1.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. A play for children aged two to five by Michael Fowkes, presented by Little Angel Theatre. A spokesperson said: “It’s been a long day for Dad and he can hardly keep his eyes open. All he wants is for Baby to go to sleep so he can catch up on a little shut-eye too. But tonight Baby gets his hands on a magic top hat, and when his friend Rabbit shows up the fun and games really begin!” Visit brightondome.org to buy tickets online.

