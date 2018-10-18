Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, October 19-25

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Rain Man.

Until Saturday, October 20. Ticket prices from £13.90, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the Oscar-winning film that starred Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, Bill Kenwright presents the inaugural Classic Screen to Stage Theatre Company production of Rain Man. The show stars Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey) as Raymond Babbit and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey, Eragon) as Charlie.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, October 19-21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another weekend of top UK and international comedians at this popular Brighton venue. Stand-up acts can include: Ben Norris, Joe Rowntee, Stephen Grant, MC Russell Hicks, Vikki Stone, Dave Bailey and Louis Burgess. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/cabaret/krater to find out who’s performing each night.

3. Joan Armatrading.

Friday, October 19, £32-£35, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. This latest tour from the renowned singer-songwriter will be Joan by herself (no band) talking, playing and taking her audience on a musical journey through her catalogue. It’s a chance to experience Joan’s dynamic guitar work and distinctive vocals, and hear all the hits including ‘Love And Affection’, the song that first made her famous around the world 42 years ago.

4. Caro Emerald.

October 20. From £27.90, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Caro’s last album, The Shocking Miss Emerald was released in 2013 and in that time she has released EPs and live recordings. But Caro’s true passion is touring. The last tour, Emerald Island, took fans to far flung countries with a distinct holiday feel to it. This time the theme is ‘roots’. “I am looking at the roots of music,” Caro says. “Looking at jazz, swing and mambo, just having more authentic sounds.”

5. Michael Portillo. Life, A Game of Two Halves.

Monday, October 22, £18.50-£19.50, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. It took Michael Portillo little more than ten years to get a seat in the Commons and then rise in power and esteem to a point where he was a favoured leader of his party and possible future PM. Since leaving the house almost a decade ago Michael has endeared himself to many people. Listen to his amazing story and then feel free to question him about it.

6. Editors.

Tuesday, October 23, £27.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome Concert Hall, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. Plus Talos. Birmingam rock band Editors are on their first full UK tour in three years in support of their sixth album Violence. A spokesperson said: “When describing Editors’ sixth album, lead singer Tom Smith keeps journeying back to the same word: brutal. It’s an apt descriptor for Violence, both in the record’s aggressive title and its all-enveloping, assertive sound.”

7. Tunng and Goatherder (Capitol K).

Oct 23, £16, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. After four years away, London’s pastoral pop band Tunng (Full Time Hobby) make their return to Brighton. A spokesperson said: “Tunng invite you to join them on a journey through the night. A journey of dreams, somnambulant adventures, night terrors and magical moments. This specially curated evening will feature the very best of Tunng through the years and will introduce songs from their brand new album.”

8. The Midnight Gang.

Until Saturday, November 3. From £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. This family production offers an inventive tale of fun and friendship that teaches children about the importance of kindness. The stage show by Bryony Lavery is adapted from David Walliams’ popular 2016 children’s book. It also contains music and lyrics by renowned musician and composer Joe Stilgoe.

9. Level 42.

Wednesday, October 24, £32-£37.50, 6.45pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With special guests The Blow Monkeys. In a career spanning almost four decades, Level 42 have sold in excess of 30 million albums and their back-catalogue includes the hits ‘Lessons In Love’, ‘Something About You’, ‘Running In The Family’ and ‘It’s Over’. In 2016 the band completed a sold-out 37-date Sirens II Tour of the UK and Europe with critics praising the funk favourites for their ability to light up the stage.

10. Grace Petrie.

Thursday, October 25, 7.30pm, £12, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Protest singer Grace Petrie brings material from her first studio album – Queer as Folk, released last month – in a return to Komedia. Expect her unique takes on life, love and politics, delivered with the warmth and wit, which have won over an army of loyal fans across the alternative, folk, political and comedy scenes. Visit gracepetrie.com to find out more.

