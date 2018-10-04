Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, October 5-11

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Ocean Film Festival World Tour.

Thursday, October 11, 7.30pm (doors 6.45pm), £13.50-£15, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The Ocean Film Festival World Tour offers an evening of inspirational ocean-themed movies. This brand-new selection of films features seafaring adventurers rowing treacherous oceans, intrepid surfers riding the world’s biggest waves, and explores our planet’s spectacular hidden depths. Tour Director Nell Teasdale said: “Through stunning cinematography and mesmerising storytelling, audiences can expect to be wowed by the magic and mysteries of the world’s oceans...coming at you through the big screen!” To find out more about the tour visit www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.

2. The Sarah Savoy Cajun Band.

Sunday, October 7, £12, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Tickets at cajunbarn@outlook.com. A spokesperson said: “Playing the traditional Cajun tunes she grew up with at home with her folks Marc and Ann Savoy in Eunice, Louisiana, Sarah’s Cajun music is rooted deep down in the back porches, jams and dance halls of SW Louisiana.” Sarah’s father, the master accordionist Marc Savoy, is the world-renowned craftsman of the Acadian trademark Cajun accordion. Find out more at www.sarahsavoy.com.

3. The Curst Sons.

Friday, October 5. Free, 8pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. The Curst Sons have been performing their stripped-back take on early American traditional music since 1998. Playing mainly original material with some arrangements of traditional songs they have released six CDs, plus one 10” vinyl EP, on their own Curst Mountain label. They were nominated for Best Alt Country Album in the tenth Independent Music Awards 2011 and for Best Americana Act in the British Country Music Awards 2010.

4. The Wipers Times.

Until Saturday, October 6, £21-£28.50, 7.45pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. The Wipers Times is Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s true and extraordinary story of the satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Somme. In a bombed out building during the First World War in the Belgian town of Ypres (mis-pronounced Wipers by British soldiers), two officers discover a printing press and create a newspaper for the troops. Far from being a sombre journal about life in the trenches, they produced a resolutely cheerful, subversive and very funny newspaper designed to lift the spirits of the men on the front line.

5. Flawless.

Sunday, October 7, £21.50-£25, 3pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Chase The Dream The Reboot. Following their world tour Flawless are back in the UK performing even bigger jaw-dropping routines than ever before. A spokesperson said: “This fantastically high energy, acrobat-fused, feel good, family show follows the journey of ten Big Dreamers seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship. The passengers soon realise that with every dream comes a dark reality, ultimately turning their dreams into nightmares. Upon learning this the team must now battle their way back to reality to complete the journey home or risk their minds being forever lost in the Realm of Dreams.” Visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk to find out more.

6. Richard Alston Dance Company.

Tuesday, October 9. Ticket prices start at £16.90, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650, atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Richard Alston Dance Company celebrates 50 years of dance with an autumn tour of Mid Century Modern. This is a mixture of brand-new pieces and extracts chosen from the past decades of Alston’s choreography. Included is the new piece Alston’s Brahms Hungarian, set to Brahms’ Hungarian Dances.

7. Private Peaceful.

By Michael Morpurgo. Until October 6, £12-£13, 7pm (Fri/Sat mat 2pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Marking the 100th year anniversary of the end of WWI, Private Peaceful relives the life of Private Tommo Peaceful, a soldier awaiting the firing squad at dawn. During the night he looks back at his short but joyful past and the injustices of war that brought him to the front line.

8. Russell Watson: Canzoni d’Amore.

Tuesday, October 9, £36.50-£46.50, 7.30pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, worthing

theatres.co.uk. Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time. To date, his illustrious career has included performances for Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents. Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015-16, The People’s Tenor returns to the stage with his brand-new show Canzoni d’Amore.

9. Killer Queen.

Wednesday, October 10. From £27.40, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Killer Queen have been performing their tribute to Queen’s concert since 1993. Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of arguably the world’s greatest live band have earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty. Thrilling sell-out audiences across the globe, Killer Queen aims to recreate the high energy phenomenon that was Queen live, fronted by Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. Time Out described Patrick’s resemblance to Freddie as ‘spooky’ and his uncanny likeness was further proven when he recorded a number one hit single, singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim’s record The Real Life.

10. Islands in the Stream.

Thursday, October 11. Ticket prices from £24, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This thigh-slapping tribute show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly Parton, along with Kenny Rogers’ charisma and energy. Hits include: ‘Jolene’, ‘Ruby’, ‘9 to 5’, ‘Lucille’, ‘Here You Come Again’, ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘Coward of the Country’, plus the smash hit ‘Islands in the Stream’.

