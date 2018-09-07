Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, September 7-13

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Passenger.

September 9, £26, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. With special guest Lucy Rose. Sussex singer-songwriter Mike Rosenberg, aka Passenger, is known for his two distinct styles: the epic, radio-friendly sound represented by his number one single ‘Let Her Go’ (and UK number one album Young As The Morning, Old As The Sea) and his more introverted side heard on Whispers II and The Boy Who Cried Wolf. Mike’s new album, Runaway, embraces the epic once more with unforgettable melodies and huge choruses.

2. Open studio.

Art enthusiasts have a rare opportunity to visit an artist’s new studio in Herstmonceux – venue 21 on the Hailsham Festival Art Trail – this month. Artist Ian O’Halloran is opening his studio to the public for the first time for an exhibition of original, limited edition hand-made prints by him and fellow artist and printmaker Charlotte Matthews. The work is inspired by the landscape and the natural world. Ian will be on hand to talk about the processes involved in producing these beautiful and intricate pieces. All of the work is available to buy as well as a large range of hand-produced greeting cards of Ian and Charlotte’s work. The studio will be open from 11am until 4pm on all three weekends of the festival – September 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23. The studio is at Merryweather’s Farm, Chilsham Lane, Herstmonceux, BN27 4Q. See Ian’s website – www.ianohalloran.co.uk – for directions.

3. Purple Zeppelin – The Ultimate Rock Tribute Show.

Saturday, September 8, 7.30pm, £17-£18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Purple Zeppelin pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time: Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin. The group features four versatile musicians with decades of playing between them and thousands of sessions and gigs. This full on rock show uses the same stage costumes, guitars and equipment as the original bands, and the group plays more than 30 classic songs.

4. Blake.

September 8, 7.30pm, £18-£20 (VIP £47), Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Brit-Award-winning vocal trio Blake celebrate ten years with this special UK tour. The show features songs from their new album, including Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’, the Beatles’ ‘Here There and Everywhere’, ‘Somewhere’ from West Side Story and the classic ‘Caruso’, along with the band’s popular anthems in three-part harmony. Audiences can enjoy a superb show with video projections, emotive lighting and lighthearted banter.

5. Hailsham Festival.

The 2018 Hailsham Festival will take place from Saturday, September 8, to September 23. The art trail will include more than 100 artists showing at venues across Hailsham and the surrounding area, while dance, drama, theatre, poetry, literature, cinema and music (including jazz and folk) will be strongly represented as well. The festival will also provide a rich showcase for local talent as well as the opportunity to enjoy performances from further afield. Zulu Tradition is a company of young Zulu singers and dancers who will be at the Hailsham Pavillion on Saturday, September 22. Dancing of a different tradition will feature on Saturday, September 15, when the Long Man Morris Men take to the cobbles in the High Street. Top ABBA tribute act Abalicious will perform a concert at Hailsham Parish Church on Thursday, September 13. Helping get the festival off to a lively and entertaining start on the opening Saturday in Hailsham High Street will be street performers, including buskers, stilt walkers and rockabilly band The Memphis Flyers. One of the festival’s main events will be Hailsham Theatres’ production of Oh! What a Lovely War at the Summerheath Hall (September 20-22, 7.30pm). And for film fans Hailsham FM will present the Grease Singalong to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this iconic musical. Visit hailshamfestival.uk.

6. Krater Comedy Club.

September 7-9, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another hilarious selection of stand-ups. Acts can include: Andrew Lawrence, Tez Ilyas, Chris McCausland, MC Stephen Grant and Martin Wratten. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

7. The Noise Next Door’s Comedy Lock-in.

Wednesday, September 12. £9-£11, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The sell-out smash hit returns with a hefty dose of off-the-cuff madness, two stand-up stars and some once-in-a-lifetime comedy curiosities.

8. The League of Gentlemen.

The bizarre comedy stars are bringing their first UK tour in over 12 years to the Brighton Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 11-12. Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson present another dark tale from the fictional village of Royston Vasey. They said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.” Tickets from £35. Visit leagueofgentle men.live to find out more.

9. Jamali Maddix.

Wednesday, September 12. Vape Lord. 7.30pm/9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Critically acclaimed comedian and host of Viceland’s Hate Thy Neighbour, Jamali Maddix is embarking on his first World Tour. He’ll be bringing brutally honest and unflinching material on the state of society along with personal tales from his travels around the world of hate and moral confrontation.

10. Copenhagen.

Until September 22, Minerva, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk. In WWII German physicist Werner Heisenberg made a trip to Copenhagen to see his Danish colleague Niels Bohr. In the 1920s they had begun to unravel the mysteries of the atom. But now, with Denmark under German occupation, the meeting was fraught with danger and Heisenberg was burdened with a terrible secret.

