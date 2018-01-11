Ten things to see in Sussex, January 12-18

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Strangers on a Train.

Until January 13, £13.50-£47, various times, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Coronation Street’s Christopher Harper plays Charles Bruno in Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train. Charles is a manipulative playboy who has a chance encounter with troubled stranger Guy Haines (Jack Ashton) in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy is a successful businessman with a nagging doubt about the fidelity of his wife. Charles is a cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. Between them, a casual conversation develops into a daring and dangerous plan.

2. The Play That Goes Wrong.

January 10-14, tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning comedy, which is now playing on Broadway and enjoying its fourth year in the West End. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong...does!

3. Krater Comedy Club.

January 12-14, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Paul Sinha, Robin Morgan, Paul Tonkinson, MC Stephen Grant, Josh Pugh, Rachel Fairburn, Rahul Kohli, MC Laura Lexx and Tom Houghton. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton to see who’s performing each night.

4. David Ramirez.

Saturday, January 13, £10, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The We’re Not Going Anywhere Tour. Plus Kerri Watts and Cheeseburger. David Ramirez is an Americana musician based in Austin, Texas, who is known for his intimate and personal style of songwriting. For his latest record, We’re Not Going Anywhere, David Ramirez teamed up with producer Sam Kassirer, who has overseen albums by Josh Ritter and Lake Street Dive, as well as many other respected artists. Visit www.davidramirezmusic.com.

5. Bowie Experience.

January 14, £27.50, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Golden Years Tour. Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert that celebrates the music of one the world’s greatest pop icons, David Bowie. The latest production promises “an unforgettable journey of sound and vision” and features all of Bowie’s hits. Songs include ‘Life on Mars’, ‘Space Oddity’, ‘China Girl’, ‘Heroes’ and many more. Bowie Experience has become well known for its astonishing attention to detail and for bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres around the world.

6. The Billy Joel Songbook.

Saturday, January 13. Tickets from £20, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace (top circular picture) and his band will be performing The Billy Joel Songbook in Chichester. In 2013 and 2014, Elio was invited by Billy Joel’s original touring band to fill Billy’s shoes, starring in five reunion concerts in the USA. This inspired Elio to fulfil a lifetime ambition of creating a theatre show that presented the wonderful songbook of the six-time Grammy award winner. The concert features the massive hits ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Just The Way You Are’ and ‘My Life’, as well as fan favourites like ‘Piano Man’.

7. The Simon and Garfunkel Story.

Jan 15, £23-£26, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Featuring a full cast of West End actor-musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes music lovers back to the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock ’n’ roll duo Tom and Jerry, to their huge success, dramatic break-up and 1981 reformation concert. It features a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’ and ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

8. Circus of Horrors.

Tuesday, January 16, £14-£30.50, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. This horrifically successful phenomenon (bottom circular picture) returns with its latest incarnation – The Voodoo VaudEvil. The new show is a spectacular mix of bizarre and fantastic circus acts, all woven into a sensational shock/horror story and infused with the darkest of magic. A spokesperson said: “Annually the Circus of Horrors plays more than 100 UK theatres and now takes in festivals around the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan, The Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the first UK Circus ever to perform in Russia. The show also played an astounding ten nights at London’s O2 Arena. This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history as it is the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.”

9. Someone Like You.

Wednesday, January 17, £23, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Back by popular demand, Someone Like You (The Adele Songbook) is a tribute to one of the 21st century’s finest singer-songwriters. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie Markham has the outstanding voice to deliver all the captivating Adele hits. The concert aims to accurately and faithfully recreate the magic of Adele’s three record-breaking albums – 19, 21 and 25 – and features the songs ‘Chasing Pavements’, ‘Make You Feel My Love’, ‘Set Fire To The Rain’, ‘Someone Like You’, ‘Hello’, ‘Rolling In The Deep’ and ‘Skyfall’.

10. Julie Fowlis.

Ropetackle, Shoreham, Jan 18, 8pm. Julie is a Gaelic singer who is influenced by her early upbringing in the Outer Hebridean island of North Uist. With a career spanning ten years and four studio albums, Julie has until now sung primarily in Scottish Gaelic. Her forthcoming album, ‘Alterum’, marks a change. Julie not only sings in English for the first time, but also offers a beautiful Galician song ‘Camariñas’, the result of a minority-language collaborative project. Visit ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

