Ten things to see in Sussex, January 26 to February 2

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Jungle Book.

January 25 to February 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, is brought to life in a colourful production by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. The show offers a fun tale of family and identity, packed with memorable characters and great songs.

2. War Horse.

Jan 25 to Feb 10. From £20, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This tour of War Horse coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the show’s tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014. Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, this tale of a boy called Albert and his horse Joey is set during World War I. It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings horses to life on stage.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, January 26-28, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Acts can include: Adam Bloom, Steve Gribbin, Scott Capurro, MC Stephen Grant, Richard Todd, Niamh Marron and Ben Bridgeman. Visit the Komedia’s website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

4. Abigoliah Schamaun.

Sunday, January 28, 8pm (doors 7.30pm), £8 (£6 concession), Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Comedian Abigoliah is a certified Bikram Yoga instructor who has run Tough Mudders and participated in Crossfit competitions. But she’s now wondering whether it’s better to simply put her feet up and down a few drinks. In this acclaimed show Abigoliah looks at the relationship people have with wellness and happiness.

5. PUSH – A Holocaust Opera.

January 27, 7.30pm, Chichester Cathedral. Adults £10, children £5, side aisle £5. PUSH explores themes of invasion, loss and the redeeming power of human kindness. Written by acclaimed composer Howard Moody, the opera was inspired by the true story of Simon Gronowski, who was pushed from a train bound for Auschwitz by his mother in 1943. Howard Moody and Simon Gronowski will attend the Chichester performance. Simon will also talk about his life at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery (Jan 26, 7pm). Admission is free but tickets must be purchased from The Oxmarket, St Andrew’s Court.

6. Coffee Concert.

Amy Harman (bassoon, top circular picture), Adam Walker (flute) and James Baillieu (piano) perform at a Coffee Concert on Sunday, January 28 (11am), at the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), University of Sussex. The show offers a journey through 200 years of chamber music, from one of Beethoven’s earliest works to the sophisticated beauty of Henri Dutilleux. The full programme is: Martinů – Trio for flute, bassoon and piano; Fanny Mendelssohn – Trio Op 11 for flute, bassoon and piano; Donizetti – Trio in F major; Dutilleux – Sarabande et cortège for bassoon and piano; Beethoven – Trio for piano, flute and bassoon in G major WoO 37. Tickets cost £18.50 (£16 concessions, free for ages eight to 25). Call 01273 709709.

7. Kodo One Earth Tour 2018: Evolution.

January 30, 7.30pm, £22.50-£28.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The taiko is a traditional Japanese drum with almost limitless rhythmic possibilities and Kodo’s mission is to explore them. Since Kodo’s debut at Berliner Festspiele in 1981, the group has given more than 6,000 performances in 49 countries. The 15-strong troupe of musicians and dancers took Brighton Dome by storm with a sell-out show in 2014 – One Earth: Legend. Their latest production takes a look back at the repertoire composed under Evolution’s artistic director Tamasaburo Bando. Drummer Takashi

Akamine said: “I think the rhythm is so familiar to people because it is the rhythm of your heartbeat. It is a wonderful feeling when you see people start to move with the rhythm – their bodies going from side to side and up and down – and become one with the drums that they are hearing.”

8. Totally Tina.

January 31, From £23.50, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Totally Tina has been the UK’s official number one Tina Turner tribute (bottom circular picture) for the past five years (voted for by the Agents Association of Great Britain), with a Lifetime Achievement Award under its belt and a fast-growing gig schedule across the UK and Europe. Now seven years in the making, this long-running tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll is still in demand, and the band, fronted by Liverpool-born singer Justine Riddoch, aims to perform with the same passion and attention to detail that first earned them the top spot in 2013. Justine said: “Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing.”

9. You’ve Got a Friend: The Music of James Taylor and Carole King.

Thursday, February 1. From £23.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. From the creators of the hit West End show The Simon & Garfunkel Story, You’ve Got A Friend celebrates two of the world’s greatest songwriters – James Taylor and Carole King. This musical tribute features songs like ‘I Feel The Earth Move’, ‘Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow’, ‘How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)’, ‘Fire & Rain’, ‘You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)’ and the beautiful ‘You’ve Got A Friend’.

10. Dear Esther Live.

Friday, February 2, £15, £18.50, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Dear Esther Live immerses audiences in the mind of a lone narrator as he traverses a bleak and desolate Scottish island. No two performances are ever the same, because the computerised environment of the island is explored live by an on-stage operator. BAFTA-winning composer Jessica Curry’s score will be performed live by a piano quintet with soprano.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.