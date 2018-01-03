Ten things to see in Sussex, January 5-12

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, January 5-6, 7pm/8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Acts can include: Alistair Barrie, Funmbi Omotayo, The Noise Next Door (pictured) and MC Stephen Grant. Visit the Komedia’s website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Holiday On Ice.

Friday, January 5, to Sunday, January 14. Prices start from £22. Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Holiday On Ice presents its new production, Time, which celebrates “the best and most memorable times of our lives”. Director and choreographer David Liu, known for his innovative and exciting choreography, will lead the cast of highly skilled skaters from the four corners of the world. David has choreographed for skating luminaries like Brian Boitano, Lu Chen, Midori Ito, Roslyn Sumners, and Katarina Witt, as well as NBC’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas Specials. David has also choreographed works for the renowned Ice Theatre of New York.

3. Beyond the Barricade.

Friday, January 5, 7.30pm, £22, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Recreating original West End and Broadway musical hits with amazing authenticity, this cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables, present an incredible two-hour show. The concert stars: Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of musicians.

4. Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Until January 14, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. Tickets from £14.50. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk. This pantomime offers live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy. From the streets of London to Morocco, audiences can join Dick Whittington, his acrobatic cat and other fabulous characters – including Sarah the Cook and her son Idle Jack – on the adventure of a lifetime. The show stars Todd Carty (Eastenders, The Bill, Dancing On Ice) and comedy duo Martyn Knight and Tucker.

5. Elvis Night – Suspiciously Elvis.

Saturday, January 6, 8pm, £21.50, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. All Elvis, all night! This tribute show commemorates 40 years since the passing of the King of rock ’n’ roll with two hours of all the classic Elvis hits. Suspiciously Elvis is one of the best impersonators in the business.

6. Bent Double.

Sunday, January 7, £10-£13, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Headliner Rob Deering (top circular picture), Debra Jane Appleby, Alice Flick, MC Zoe Lyons. Headliner Rob Deering performs stand-up comedy with music, using a guitar, a loop pedal and his voice to create rock and pop soundscapes. As well as being one of the most in-demand headliners on the UK comedy circuit, Rob has toured nationally and performed many solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe since starting out in comedy in 2000. He has also performed throughout the world, in shows from the Middle East to Melbourne. Rob has appeared on plenty of radio and TV shows too, winning Celebrity Mastermind and a comedians’ special of the Weakest Link, which aired on BBC One.

7. Damo Suzuki Live.

Wednesday, January 10, £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. This Japanese musician is one of the most impressive and original live performers around. He offers an improvised mix of English, German, Japanese and an invented language paired with a truly unique performance style. This show takes place in the Komedia studio, the venue’s smaller room.

8. Joey Page and Tom Parry.

Thursday, January 11, £6-£8, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A member of the highly successful sketch group Pappy’s, Tom Parry was nominated for best newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2015 for his solo debut Yellow T-Shirt. Here he tries out new material for his much anticipated follow-up. Also in the double-bill, Joey Page (bottom circular picture) presents ‘Perhaps under stars that would stretch forever (an idiot try’s to make sense of the universe in under an hour)’. A spokesperson said: “What is the point of all this? Are there parallel universes and if so what are they like? Want to learn everything you ever need to know about the universe through the medium of an idiot? Joey Page is a boy with a washing machine-esqe brain. Watch him make sense of the entire universe in under an hour (59 minutes).”

9. Frankenstein.

January 12-13, 7.30pm. Brighton University Drama Society presents Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ at the Sallis Benney Theatre, Grand Parade, Brighton. Split into four different personas, BUDS’ latest production explores the fractured psyche and the motivation behind what makes a monster. This imaginative play tells the classic tale through several interconnected voices and perspectives. Tickets are £10 for adults, £7 for concessions, and £5 for students of local schools and are available through Brighton University Students Union website – www.brightonsu.com. Physical tickets are available through the SU at the Grand Parade campus. For more information, send an email to brighton

unidrama@hotmail.co.uk or contact the society on Facebook via Brighton University Drama Society.

10. Art.

The 20th-century artist Gluck (1895-1978), now also recognised as a trailblazer of gender fluidity, is the subject of a new exhibition at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery. Gluck: Art & Identity until March 11. Spokeswoman Shelley Bennett said: “Thanks mainly to money raised by National Lottery players, Gluck: Art & Identity will bring together around 30 rarely seen paintings and extensive personal ephemera in the world’s first major exhibition exploring the artist’s life and work.”

