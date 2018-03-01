Ten things to see in Sussex, March 2-9

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Selecter & The Beat.

Friday, March 2, £30, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. 2 Tone legends The Selecter and The Beat are teaming up to give fans a rare treat, hitting the road together for a number of dates around the UK, Ireland, and Europe, including a performance at Brighton Dome. Renowned for their energetic live shows, longevity has not diminished either band’s ability to put in a brilliant performance and get everyone dancing.

2. Reginald D Hunter.

Saturday, March 3, £24.50, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. In the years he has been living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter’s stand-up material has won him a fan base that spans the generations. In the past 12 months he has appeared in a tour of Ireland, as well as performing across Europe. His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South, which documented Reginald’s road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American song.

3. Let The Music Play, a celebration of Barry White.

Saturday, March 3, £20, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Spokesman Shaan Hicks said: “Fresh off touring alongside the Stylistics and the Three Degrees and now coming to East Grinstead, direct from the USA, William Hicks is celebrating music icon Mr Barry White. Some may know him as lead singer of the Soul Satisfaction American Four Tops show who have performed all over the world. With rave reviews this brand-new show, Let The Music Play, offers all the hits of the legendary Barry White with support from the fabulous Motown trio the Supreme Dreamgirls along with live band Soul Unlimited. If you love soul and Motown get your dancing shoes on and get ready to party.”

4. Morrissey.

Saturday, March 3. Tickets from £39.05, 7.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This is Morrissey’s first full UK tour since 2015, giving fans the chance to hear tracks from his most recent album, Low in High School. Rising to prominence as frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey went on to forge an even more successful career as a solo artist, with all ten of his solo efforts landing in the Top 10 on the UK album charts, including three entries at the number one position. Releasing his debut solo album Viva Hate back in 1988, he has since released a number of critically acclaimed follow-ups, including Kill Uncle and Your Arsenal, and hugely successful comeback album You Are the Quarry after a five year hiatus in 2004.

5. An Audience with Katie Price.

Sunday, March 4, 7.45pm, £24.15-£60, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Formerly known as Jordan, Katie Price shares her stories and performs her new single ‘I Got U’ during a special evening in Brighton. The English TV personality and glamour model, who is currently appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, also made a name for herself appearing in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! as well as her own reality shows.

6. Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Elgar.

Top circular picture by Lars Borges. March 4, £19-£28, 2.45pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. With Worthing Symphony Orchestra. Spokeswoman Jennie Osborne said: “The guest soloist for WSO’s March concert is 18-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason – a young musician in the ascendancy. Since winning BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016, Sheku made his Proms debut in 2017 at the Albert Hall with the Chinese Orchestra. In February 2017, he performed an arrangement of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah for cello and string trio at the BAFTAS, an interpretation, which brought the celebrity filled audience to their feet and which has subsequently been shared and viewed by millions on social media.”

7. Sara Pascoe: LadsLadsLads.

Wednesday, March 7, £15-£19, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Sara Pascoe is enjoying a year-long, one woman stag-do. From spiritual retreats to city-breaks, life-drawing classes and football matches, she has been drunk and lonely everywhere. This is a new show from a comic you may have seen on Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week, QI and Taskmaster on Dave.

8. Private Lives.

March 6-7, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Wednesday matinee 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, 01903 206206. London Classic Theatre presents Noël Coward’s comedy masterpiece. Olivia Beardsley and Helen Keeley (bottom circular picture by Sheila Burnett) return as Sibyl Chase and Amanda Prynne and are joined by two new cast members, Gareth Bennett-Ryan (Elyot Chase) and Paul Sandys (Victor Prynne). A spokesperson said: “1930. Deauville, France. Two newly-married couples occupy adjoining honeymoon suites in the same hotel. As a distant orchestra plays, Sibyl gazes adoringly at her charismatic husband Elyot, while Victor admires his new wife, the vivacious and sophisticated Amanda. Champagne flows as the newlyweds prepare for the evening ahead. But when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing a forgotten song, an old spark reignites, with spectacular consequences.”

9. Sophie Willan. Branded.

Thursday, March 8, £8-£10, 8pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Fresh from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, this multi-award winning breakout star is on tour. Sophie Willan has had a lifetime of being branded by others. In her new show, this brutally honest comedian tells us why. Expect a raucous hour from an unapologetic young stand-up.

10. Ballet British Columbia.

March 9, 7.30pm, £10-£20, The Dome, Brighton, brightondome.org. Touring to the UK for the first time, Canada’s most cutting-edge contemporary ballet company, Ballet BC Canada, present a programme devoted exclusively to the work of three internationally celebrated female choreographers. The 18-strong company of dancers aim to astound audiences with their unique blend of cool, classical elegance and contemporary flair.

