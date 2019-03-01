The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio: a high energy family musical

A new musical version of Pinocchio comes to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, this month thanks to Immersion Theatre.

Inspired by the beloved children’s story, The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is at the venue on Sunday, March 17 (2.30pm and 5.30pm).

Tickets cost £12-£15. Family tickets (two adults, two children) cost £52. Call the box office on 01342 302000.

A spokesperson said: “Guaranteed to have you singing along from start to finish, this high energy musical promises to be the perfect treat for the whole family, no strings attached!”

Immersion Theatre performed their version of The Jungle Book in April 2018 to a sell-out success and are looking forward to returning to Chequer Mead.

The new production is written and directed by artistic director James Tobias and composed by Robert Gathercole.

James said: “Having worked together so many times, Rob and I have developed a clear understanding of the style of show we enjoy creating: high-energy, pacey scripts with frustratingly catchy songs which serve to create a larger-than-life introduction to classic stories for youngsters which older generations can enjoy just as much.

“I adore all things family theatre so look forward to working on this wonderful story.”

