The Crazy Chicken Chorus and Three Little Pigs - don’t miss the Haven Players panto in Stone Cross

It’s showtime for the Haven Players in their 2019 pantomime Red Riding Hood written and directed by Bob Hammond.

It’s packed full of comedy, fabulous song and dance routines, and delightful suprises in an evening of magic and mayhem which will see feathers fly. You can count on seeing The Three Little Pigs and other favourite characters in an entertaining romp full of hilarious numbers such as The Crazy Chicken Chorus.

The cast is Yana Mason as Red Riding Hood, Doug Dalziel as Granny, Macauley Parker as The Doc, Alicia Jay as Tom, Andy Bennett as Mr Wolf and Susan Beck as Mother Hen.

Performances are on Sat Jan 19 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sun Jan 20 at 2.30pm, Fri Jan 25 at 7.30pm, Sat Jan 26 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and Sun Jan 27 at 2.30pm, at the Stone Cross Memorial Hall, Pevensey.

Tickets £10 for adults and £7 children available from www.havenplayers.com or 01323 767816.

