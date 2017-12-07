An illustrated talk takes place this coming Sunday (December 10) entitled The Genesis of Lewes Theatre Club.

The talk, by Paul Myles, takes place at 3pm at Lewes Theatre Club in Lancaster Street, Lewes, and costs £5 to include tea coffee and home made cakes. Tickets available online: www.ticketsource.co.uk/lewes-theatre-club/events or just turn up on the day. The talk focuses on the fascinating beginnings of Lewes Theatre Club including how economist John Maynard Keynes helped The Reverend Kenneth Rawlings to establish the theatre..